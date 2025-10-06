Fortis gastroenterologist with 10 years of experience reveals power of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's favourite moringa

Moringa, also known as drumstick or sahjan, is a favourite of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Often consumed for its beneficial properties, the drumstick and its leaves gained popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic. Even the PM praised its benefits, saying, “This drumstick, moringa, is very important from a nutritional standpoint; I've often heard so. So I used to make parathas myself.” Whether it’s bloating after meals or recovering from antibiotics, moringa can do wonders for your digestion and immunity.(adobe stock)

But how beneficial is its consumption? In an Instagram post shared on September 13, Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist from Fortis Vasant Kunj with over 10+ years of experience, detailed the many benefits of adding moringa to your daily diet.

Power of Narendra Modi’s favourite moringa!

Sharing the post, Dr Vatsya highlighted that moringa, also known as drumstick leaves, is rich in nutrients and powerful compounds that help soothe acidity, combat inflammation, and protect the body from long-term damage. He added, “Whether it’s bloating after meals or recovering from antibiotics, this humble leaf can do wonders for your digestion and immunity. Truly, a superfood hiding in plain sight.”

What makes moringa beneficial for our bodies?

According to the gastroenterologist, if you experience burning or bloating after every meal, moringa can be your best solution.

But how? He said that moringa contains moringin, a stable isothiocyanate that:

repairs the gut lining,

neutralises acid,

and boosts digestion by activating your intestine's bitter receptors.

Dr Vatsya highlighted that this leaf has been globally researched for its properties, including:

highly effective anti-inflammatory properties,

anti-cancer properties,

and anti-ulcer properties.

Additionally, moringa is rich in vitamin C, beta-carotene, calcium, and potassium, which also protect against heart disease and cell damage. “Most importantly, moringa is stable; unlike many vegetables, its effects remain powerful even after cooking. So if you have gut issues, poor immunity, or are struggling with post-antibiotic recovery, moringa should be your ideal choice,” the gastroenterologist added.

