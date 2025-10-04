AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 8 better snacks he recommends his patients to eat instead of potato chips

Eating too much processed food, instead of whole foods, means consuming excessive amounts of calories, saturated fat, salt, and sugar. Per a report published by the NHS UK, diets high in ultra-processed foods have been linked to an increased risk of health conditions such as obesity, type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Snacks can heal or harm. It depends on what you choose. (Picture credit: Freepik)

However, when you are hanging out with friends, watching movies, or attending any social gathering, ultra-processed foods like potato chips often end up on your plate. What if you could have tastier and healthier alternatives to chips?

8 better snacks to have instead of potato chips

In an Instagram post shared on October 3, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shed light on eight healthier snacks he recommends to his patients as alternatives to potato chips.

Sharing the list, Dr Sethi wrote, “I am a board-certified Gastroenterologist, and here are 8 better snacks I advise my patients to eat instead of potato chips. Snacks can heal or harm. It depends on what you choose.” Here are the alternatives he suggested:

1. Roasted chickpeas

Crunchy, protein-packed, and full of fibre, roasted chickpeas will keep you full without the greasy oils.

2. Air-popped popcorn

Dr Sethi suggests popcorn as they are whole grain foods full of fibre. However, he warned, “But skip the butter and artificial flavours.”

3. Nuts

Nuts, such as almonds, walnuts, and cashews, are great alternatives to potato chips. According to the gastroenterologist, they are rich in healthy fats and antioxidants, which are good for your heart, liver, and brain.

4. Edamame

Edamame is rich in plant protein and micronutrients, making it a healthier alternative to snacking on potato chips. “It is a satisfying and gut-friendly swap,” Dr Sethi remarked.

5. Greek yoghurt with berries

Rich in protein, probiotics, and polyphenols, Greek yoghurt with berries also supports gut and liver health. Having it as a snack is a healthier option

6. Seeds

Instead of potato chips, have pumpkin, sunflower, chia, or flax seeds for snacks as they are rich in fibre, healthy fats, and omega-3s, making them a steady source of energy and gut support.

7. Veggie sticks with hummus

Dr Sethi recommends having carrots, cucumbers, and celery in place of potato chips. They are crunchy and rich in gut-friendly fibre.

8. Dark chocolate

Lastly, Dr Sethi recommends having dark chocolate with 70 percent cocoa. It is rich in polyphenols and magnesium, plus it satisfies sweet cravings without a sugar crash.

Which of these healthy swaps would you reach for when the chip craving hits?

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.