Orthopaedic surgeon explains hidden link between sugar and knee pain for osteoarthritis patients

While sugar is widely known to have negative effects on overall health - from weight gain to increased risk of chronic diseases - its impact can be particularly severe for individuals with osteoarthritis. Excess sugar not only contributes to systemic inflammation but also directly worsens joint pain and stiffness, making everyday movement more difficult for patients. Sugar consumption causes inflammation in the knees, making osteoarthritis pain even worse.(Pixabay)

Dr Mayank Daral, an orthopaedic surgeon and sports injury specialist, working as an assistant professor at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, is starting a conversation about the dangers of sugar consumption for patients of osteoarthritis and why cutting it down is essential.

In a conversation with Revant Himatsingka, popularly known as Food Pharmer on social media, in Episode 17 of Rethink India Podcast, the surgeon explains why sugar is extremely harmful, its role in aggravating pain and discomfort for individuals with osteoarthritis, and suggests healthier alternatives that can aid in joint formation.

Sugar aggravates joint pain

For individuals living with osteoarthritis, diet plays a vital role in managing symptoms and slowing the progression of the disease. Dr Mayank compares sugar consumption to pouring ghee in a fire - “sugar acts like ghee in a fire” - for osteoarthritis patients and significantly worsens the condition. He explains, “Sugar increases inflammation of the knees. And if someone eats sugar, it causes an insulin spike. So, no doubt, sugar should be avoided.” Knees are one of the most affected areas for osteoarthritis patients, and more inflammation due to sugar consumption, along with insulin spikes, further increases discomfort.

Alternatives for sugar

Instead of consuming sugary foods, Dr Mayank recommends switching to dry fruits. He emphasises the importance of adding dry fruits to your diet due to the presence of certain micronutrients that aid in joint formation.

He explains, “One should focus on dry fruits…because they contain many such micronutrients that help in joint formation - such as chondroitin, glucosamine, rosehip.”

These compounds have anti-inflammatory properties and provide relief from degenerative damage, and hence are used in the treatment of osteoarthritis, according to a study published on Mediators of Inflammation. The orthopaedist adds, “All these (nutrients) will really help a lot in joint health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.