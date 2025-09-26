Pain and numbness in leg? Cardiologist alerts it's not arthritis but an overlooked symptom of heart disease

Have you been mistaking numbness in your leg as cramps from sitting too long or something akin to a pulled leg? This could be a warning sign of a silent heart condition, making it one of the overlooked diseases. Don't disregard your leg pain!(Freepik)

Dr Palani Kannan, an interventional cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals, told HT Lifestyle in an interview that this is a very common condition. It is connected to the heart and often stays undiagnosed, making it a highly overlooked heart disease.

Elaborating more about the disease, he said, “Peripheral arterial disease (PAD), also known as peripheral vascular disease, is a common condition characterised by the accumulation of fatty plaque that restricts or reduces blood supply to the leg muscles. This leads to a painful ache in your thighs or calves (intermittent claudication) that tends to disappear after a while in most cases, provided you take rest.”

One of the biggest reasons it is overlooked? People are not able to detect it, or the least they assume it to be arthritis, as the cardiologist remarked. The inability to draw the connection to the heart is what makes it overlooked frequently and ‘undiagnosed.’ Usually, heart-related diseases' symptoms show up in the chest, jaw, arm discomfort, in other words, the torso, so the connection to the lower body is difficult to establish.

The cardiologist further elaborated about the lack of visible symptoms, “As there are no visible symptoms, people often associate it with arthritis in the hip, ankle, or foot. This can result in it being undiagnosed in most cases. The most common type is lower extremity PAD, in which blood flow is reduced to the legs.”

Who all are at risk?

Knowing the risk factors helps you identify the condition easily. Dr Palani Kannan revealed these 8 risk factors:

People with:

High blood pressure High cholesterol Diabetes Obesity Age >50years Family history of previously diagnosed heart disease. Increased levels of homocysteine, smoking, etc, can make you prone. Even younger individuals with poor lifestyle habits are increasingly affected.

What are the common symptoms of peripheral artery disease?

When you are cautious, you can actually spot the symptoms which would otherwise go unnoticed or dismissed as some other, less concerning issue. Here are 5 symptoms the cardiologist shared:

Leg pain while walking (relieved by rest). Shiny skin or hair loss in the legs. Weakness or numbness in the legs. Slow and brittle growth of nails. A change in your skin colour.

How to prevent this?

Why is prevention important? Because in severe cases, limb amputation may also be needed. The cardiologist reiterated the value of prevention, “Greater awareness and timely action can save not just limbs, but lives.”

Here are the 5 prevention measures, Dr Kannan shared:

Quitting smoking is the single most important step, as tobacco severely damages arteries. You must constantly monitor your blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar levels and maintain them within a healthy range. It is essential to maintain your weight. Stay within the healthy weight range. Avoid fatty foods that are saturated in nature. Try adopting a healthy diet plan that includes more chickpeas, kale, corn, avocados, chia seeds, almonds, and lentils to improve your blood flow. Learn to manage your stress while getting quality sleep.

