Woman (59) who struggled to walk reveals how she reversed arthritis, diabetes, lost 7 kg with just strength training

Strength training has proven to be beneficial for people of all ages. In an August 13 Instagram post, fitness coach Kulwinder Singh shared the story of his 59-year-old mother, who took up strength training and reversed several health issues that she was struggling with. Strength training transforms 59-year-old woman's life.

Strength training helps a 59-year-old woman reverse diabetes, blood pressure…

The video shows Kulwinder's 59-year-old mom struggling to even walk without support while struggling with health issues, including arthritis, high blood pressure, high uric acid, and diabetes. He shared, “At 59 years old, my mom’s life was full of struggles…My mom had knee issues…She was not able to walk, not able to go to the washroom, and was carrying 200 lbs (90.7 kg) of weight. Not able to bend her right knee. Cried from inside every day, watching her like this on video calls.”

However, when he pushed his mom to go to the gym and do strength training, things changed, and the transformation was visible after just 2 months of training. “But I refused to give up on her. I started training her,” the fitness coach wrote.

The transformation

After a few months of strength training, from barely walking, the 59-year-old became stronger than ever. Her transformation includes:

Losing 15 lbs (6.80 kg) of fat

Walking nonstop for 1 hour and working out for 2 hours every day

Blood pressure: Normal

High uric acid – Gone

Diabetes – Normal

Knee pain – 50 percent gone and in better condition

Lifts 40 kg in the gym for 15 reps

Holds a plank for over 1 minute

All medicines gone

Proud of her mother, Kulwinder wrote, “This is what transformation means. And trust me…in 6 months you’ll see her running. This isn’t just her victory…it’s hope for anyone who thinks it’s ‘too late.’”

Why is strength training important for older people?

While cardio, yoga, Pilates and other forms of exercise are great for boosting your physical and mental health, strength training has been proven to enhance your quality of life and improve your ability to do everyday activities.

A 2021 review of 16 studies from around the globe found that just 30 to 60 minutes a week of muscle-strengthening, or resistance, exercise increased life expectancy by 10 to 17 percent. Moreover, in older adults, studies have found that it helps preserve and enhance muscle mass. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it helps to prevent osteoporosis and frailty by stimulating the growth of muscle and bone.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.