Amaal Mallik on Bigg Boss 19 uses CPAP machine to deal with sleep apnea that can choke him in his sleep: What is it?

Music director-composer Amaal Mallik is currently one of the contestants in the 19th edition of Bigg Boss. During one of the episodes, Amaal opened up about struggling with sleep apnea and using a CPAP machine to manage the symptoms. Here's everything you need to know about the condition and the machine Amaal used. Amaal Mallik uses a CPAP machine for his sleep apnea on an episode of Bigg Boss 19.

Also Read | Oncologist warns cervical cancer sneaks up on women without symptoms in early stages: ‘Impossible to diagnose it early’

What is sleep apnea?

Sleep apnea is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts while you are asleep. If you have this condition, your brain tries to protect you by waking you up enough to breathe, but this prevents restful, healthy sleep. There are potentially three types of this disorder, namely:

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)

Central sleep apnea (CSA)

Mixed/complex sleep apnea

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sheetal Radia, consultant otorhinolaryngology and head and neck oncosurgery, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, revealed the most common symptoms of this sleeping disorder. They are:

Loud snoring

Gasping for breath

Abruptly waking up gasping or choking

Having a dry mouth or sore throat

Inability to concentrate during the daytime

High blood pressure

Low libido

Headaches

Excessive daytime sleepiness

According to a July 2019 study, about 1 billion people (between the ages of 30 and 69) around the world have obstructive sleep apnea. Central sleep apnea is less common than OSA, but it’s not a rare condition.

How does a CPAP machine help with sleep apnea?

In the Bigg Boss episode, Amaal was seen using a CPAP machine for his sleep disorder. Though CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) and other oral appliances are not cures for sleep apnea, they are one of the most common treatments used for sleep apnea. It keeps your airways open while you sleep so you can receive the oxygen you need.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, CPAP machines can significantly improve sleep quality and reduce your risk for a number of health issues, including heart disease and stroke. It includes:

A mask that fits over just your nose or both your nose and mouth.

Straps to position the mask on your face.

A tube that connects the mask to the machine’s motor.

A motor that blows air into the tube.

An air filter that purifies the air entering your nose or mouth.

According to Dr Sheetal Radia, “To deal with sleep apnea, patients can use intra-oral devices like mandibular advancement devices and tongue retention devices or CPAP or Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) machines. Patients who have obstructive sleep apnea can opt for surgery, which will offer a permanent solution to the problem, including nasal surgeries like septoplasty or polypectomy to avoid nasal obstruction. The other surgeries are Maxillomandibular Advancement Osteotomy, Tonsillectomy and Uvulopalatal Pharyngoplasty for removing airway obstruction.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.