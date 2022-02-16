Bappi Lahiri dies at 69 due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea: What is OSA, its signs and symptoms

Legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 following multiple health issues on Tuesday night, February 15. He died in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital in Juhu and the death was confirmed by a hospital doctor. The singer had been suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and chest infection.

Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) shortly before midnight."

Dr Namjoshi also told ANI in a statement that the singer "succumbed to his illness at about 11.45 pm." The singer had also suffered from Covid-19 infection last year.

What Is Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)?

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) is a sleeping-related breathing disorder caused by the repetitive collapse of the upper airway during sleep. OSA occurs when the muscles supporting the soft tissues in the throat, such as the tongue and soft palate, relax and block the airway. According to various studies, the most common cause of OSA in adults is excess weight and obesity. According to Dr Sheetal Radia, Consultant Otorhinolaryngology and Head & Neck Oncosurgery, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, "There are two other types of sleep apnea, but OSA is mainly seen in obese people."

A blog on the Harvard Medical School's site says that having Obstructive Sleep Apnea puts one at risk for several other conditions, including high blood pressure and stroke. Additionally, overweight people are more likely to have extra tissue in the back of their throat, which can fall over the airway and block the flow of air into the lungs while they sleep.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Signs And Symptoms:

"The common symptoms of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) are loud snoring, gasping for breath, abruptly waking up gasping or choking, having a dry mouth or sore throat, inability to concentrate during the daytime, high blood pressure, and low libido. The risk factors are age, being overweight or obese, smoking, diabetes, nasal congestion, and having a family history of OSA," says Dr Sheetal Radia.

Additionally, morning headaches, excessive daytime sleepiness, having difficulty concentrating during the day and high blood pressure are also signs of OSA.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Treatment:

The Harvard blog says that one of the most common treatments for OSA is CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure). CPAP is a mask or device that fits over the nose and mouth of a person suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea. It blows air into the airways to keep them open at night. Another alternative to CPAP is using an oral appliance, a plastic insert that fits into the mouth and prevents the tongue and tissues from collapsing over the airway.

However, CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) and oral appliances are not cures for sleep apnea. The only sure way to treat the condition is either losing weight or having surgery to remove excess tissue from the palate or throat. "Losing just 10 per cent of body weight can have a big effect on sleep apnea symptoms. In some cases, losing a significant amount of weight can even cure the condition," the blog added.

According to Dr Sheetal Radia, "To deal with Obstructive Sleep Apnea, one will have to make lifestyle changes like losing weight, exercising daily, quitting smoking, sedatives and alcohol, and taking medications to treat nasal congestion. Patients can use intra-oral devices like mandibular advancement device and tongue retention device or (CPAP) or Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) machine. Patients can also opt for surgery which will offer a permanent solution to the problem. They can opt for nasal surgeries like septoplasty or polypectomy to avoid nasal obstruction. The other surgeries are Maxillomandibular Advancement Osteotomy, Tonsillectomy and Uvulopalatal Pharyngoplasty for removing airway obstruction. Additionally, OSA can lead to death if left untreated."

Meanwhile, Bappi Lahiri popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the 80s and 90s. He became a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains, which he wore for luck, and his sunglasses. He also gave music to films in Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Gujarati cinema.

