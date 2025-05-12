Doctors share healthy sleeping positions to help your back, reveal 3 that hurt spine

Overall back health and spinal alignment can be significantly affected by the position you sleep in. Orthopedic physicians commonly advise sleeping on your back, as the weight along the spine is evenly distributed and maintains the natural curvature of the lumbar region. Doctors share healthy and unhealthy sleeping positions you should be aware of.(Image by Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Karunakaran, Director and Senior Consultant - Department of Spine Surgery at MGM Healthcare in Chennai, shared, “Lumbar strain can be relieved by placing a small pillow under the knees, as it helps to promote optimal pelvic alignment. Side sleeping—especially in a fetal position—will be beneficial for those with spinal stenosis or herniated disc by widening the intervertebral spaces.”

To prevent internal hip rotation, he suggested, “It is essential to keep a supportive pillow and position another pillow between the knees to maintain a straight spine. Stomach sleeping is completely discouraged by physical therapists and chiropractors. There is considerable lumbar hyperextension in this position and cervical rotation which leads to increased risk of lower back pain and aggravation of pre-existing conditions like facet joint dysfunction or spondylolisthesis.”

Sleeping on your stomach can affect spine and cause tension.(Shutterstock)

According to Dr Karunakaran, maintaining a neutral spine position is critical for the individuals who suffer from chronic pain in the back. Choosing ergonomic pillows and a medium-firm mattress helps in nocturnal musculoskeletal tension relief and offers extra support.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Vignesh Jayabalan, Senior Consultant Spine Surgeon at SIMS Hospital in Chennai, revealed, “There is a close correlation between one’s spinal health and sleep quality. As a spine surgeon, I cannot emphasise enough how crucial sleeping positions play a role, not just on how you feel upon waking up but also with limiting the progression of certain spinal conditions such as herniated discs, spinal arthritis, and chronic lower back pain.”

Here are some healthy sleeping positions to bear in mind.

Sleeping on your back: In this position, gravity helps distribute the weight evenly without causing much strain to your back. You might want to place a pillow under the knees to lessen the pressure exerted on the lower back. The slightly bent knee in this position creates more space between the vertebrae allowing for increased hydration( blood flow) and natural recovery. Sleeping on your side: By lying on your side, almost like a fetal position without curling up too much protects your spine and is particularly beneficial for those suffering from sleep apnea or lower back discomfort.

On the contrary, here are some unhealthy sleeping positions you should be aware of as well.

Lying on your stomach: This causes the neck to twist into an unnatural position, compresses the spinal joints and flattens the natural curvature of the lower back thereby increasing the risk of long-term injuries to your spine. For example, majority of those who present to the spine surgeon with cervical stiffness are unaware of their long-term habit of sleeping facedown. Tightly curled fetal position: This can restrict deep breathing and may cause stiffness of knees and hips. Especially for those with pre-existing back problems, this is not an ideal position. Starfish position (lying on back with arms overhead) or one arm under the pillow: This may lead to shoulder and upper back discomfort due to compression of nerves and blood vessels.

Dr Vignesh Jayabalan highlighted, “Choice of pillows and mattresses can have a significant impact on your spinal health. For example, a pillow that is too high or very low can adversely affect your neck alignment and you may run the risk of developing muscular strain.”

Too high or very low pillow can adversely affect your neck alignment and this way, your sleeping posture can affect your spine.(Image by Shutterstock)

He concluded, “Above all, it will make a huge difference if you pay a close attention to your bodily changes. If you frequently experience feelings of soreness and numbness upon waking up, it’s time you look into your sleeping position. Bringing about adjustments to your sleeping positions at the earliest can significantly avert the risk of future surgeries and undoubtedly improve your quality of life.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.