Step inside Rhea Chakraborty's brand new Mumbai home with lavish interiors, massive glam room and closet

According to Rhea, she recently moved into her new home located on Bandra Linking Road in Mumbai . At the time the video was shot, she had only been living there for approximately 15 to 20 days, and while parts of the house were still being readied, the overall vibe of the home could be described as lavish, chic, and minimal. Let's take a look inside Rhea's home:

Apart from the home tour, the lighthearted vlog also focused on family, food, career updates, and Rhea kickstarting the ‘chapter 2’ of her life. The video also featured Rhea’s parents and her friends as they shared their journey of resilience after personal and legal challenges.

Actor and reality TV show host Rhea Chakraborty opened the doors to her brand-new home in Mumbai when Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, visited. The home tour video was shared on Farah Khan's YouTube channel on August 17.

The elevator in Rhea's building opens directly into her home, which features a minimalist, white-painted-wall vibe throughout. As one enters the home, they are welcomed into a foyer that opens into the living room and an office. Comfy leather armchairs, a stylish table, and a beautiful vase decorate the space.

Lavish interiors The foyer and the living room are separated by a glass door framed by black metal. It is furnished minimally, but thoughtfully. The massive space features wooden flooring and is divided into a seating area and a dining area. One entire wall features metal-framed glass windows, offering a view of Linking Road and allowing natural light to brighten the space.

The seating area features comfortable couches for hosting friends and family, with upholstery in earthy tones such as cream, brown, and green. Embroidered cushions, a statement-making round wooden table, planters, a metal accent table, a vibrant painting, a gorgeous rug, and a knitted throw add character to the space.

Meanwhile, the dining space is decorated with a light-coloured wood-and-wicker oval table, elevated with gorgeous tableware. Plants and an elegant runner complete the look. The dining space also features a vintage console table adorned with wicker vases and an elegant mirror frame. Linen curtains and ambient lighting complete the look.