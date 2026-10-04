Quote of the day by Soha Ali Khan: ‘Things, pain, fortune come and go in your life, they should not define you…’

Soha Ali Khan is an Indian actor who worked primarily in Hindi, Bengali, and English films. She is the younger daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and former India cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan. She is the younger sister of actor Saif Ali Khan. Soha started her acting career with the period film Iti Srikanta in 2004. Later, she was also featured in the drama film Rang De Basanti and the romance film Ahista Ahista.

​Also read | Quote of the day by Anushka Sharma: 'I don't want people to think that there is a right way of being this perfect…'

On the occasion of her birthday on October 4, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from an interview published in The Times of India. She said, “Those things, pain, fortune, they come and go in your life. They should not define you.”