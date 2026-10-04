Quote of the day by Soha Ali Khan: ‘Things, pain, fortune come and go in your life, they should not define you…’
Soha Ali Khan's words are a reminder that pain, fortune, or any kind of situation should not define our self-worth.
Soha Ali Khan is an Indian actor who worked primarily in Hindi, Bengali, and English films. She is the younger daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and former India cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan. She is the younger sister of actor Saif Ali Khan. Soha started her acting career with the period film Iti Srikanta in 2004. Later, she was also featured in the drama film Rang De Basanti and the romance film Ahista Ahista.
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On the occasion of her birthday on October 4, today’s quote of the day is an excerpt from an interview published in The Times of India. She said, “Those things, pain, fortune, they come and go in your life. They should not define you.”
What does Soha Ali Khan’s quote mean?
Soha’s words reflect the idea that neither difficult experiences nor moments of success should become the measure of who you are.
Pain, failure, loss, or difficult phases can feel overwhelming when you are going through them, but they are temporary parts of life rather than your entire identity. Similarly, fortune, success, fame, or recognition can change with time. By not allowing either extreme to define you, you develop a stronger sense of self that remains steady despite changing circumstances.
Why is Soha Ali Khan’s quote relevant today?
In today’s fast-paced world, where success and failure are often displayed publicly and constantly compared, Soha’s words offer a reminder not to let temporary circumstances become a permanent definition of who we are.
A career setback, a failed relationship, financial difficulty, or a difficult phase can make us question ourselves, while success, praise, followers, and professional achievements can sometimes become equally tied to our identity.
Her words encourage a more grounded perspective: pain is a phase, and fortune is also a phase. Neither should become your entire identity. What matters is developing a sense of self that can remain intact through both highs and lows.
Who is Soha Ali Khan?
Soha Ali Khan Pataudi is an Indian actor who worked in Hindi, Bengali, and English films. Born on October 4, 1978, in New Delhi, India, to the Pataudi family as the Nawab of Pataudi. She was featured in Iti Srikanta, Ahista Ahista, Rang De Basanti, and even authored a book, The Perils of Being Moderately Famous, which won the Crossword Book Award in 2018.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More