From traditional jhumkas to contemporary chandbalis: Tips to choose earrings that work for different occasions
Looking for the perfect pair of earrings? Here's a quick guide on how to choose between jhumkas, chandbalis, and more.
In Indian jewellery, earrings do more than complement an outfit; they frame the face, direct light, and set the emotional tone for an entire look. As the calendar shifts between sacred pujas, high-energy sangeets, and intimate festive dinners, choosing the right earring silhouette is about understanding balance, movement, and context.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Diksha Rajawat, third-generation jeweller at Fulchand Gulabchand Jewellers, shared a quick guide on how to select the right pair for every occasion.
Also read | Looking to refresh your accessory collection? These jewellery trends are worth keeping an eye on
1. The heritage chandbali
With its iconic crescent silhouette, the chandbali evokes timeless royal elegance. “Detailed with seed pearls, delicate bead fringes, and sculpted gold arches, it naturally softens sharp jawlines,” said Rajawat.
How to style: Pair ornate chandbalis with deep scoop, sweetheart, or wide boat necklines on lehengas and shararas. Keep your hair swept back into a sleek low bun so the kinetic movement of the crescent takes centre stage.
2. The sculptural jhumka
According to Rajawat, the bell-shaped jhumka remains an essential classic for Navratri, Diwali, and traditional wedding rituals. Modern heirloom variations elevate the form with intricate peacock motifs, green gemstone pavé, and layered filigree domes that catch the flicker of ceremonial lamps.
How to style: When wearing an elaborate, high-dome jhumka, skip the necklace entirely. Let your collarbones breathe and style them with rich handlooms like Paithanis, Banarasis, or Kanjeevarams.
3. The articulated chandelier drop
Rajawat highlighted that for modern festive silhouettes, linear chandelier drops offer striking visual drama without the visual weight of conventional sets. Featuring articulated gold leaves, ruby accents, and dangling emerald clusters, they elongate the neck with every turn.
How to style: These are ideal for structured corsets, capes, or contemporary pre-draped sarees where you want vertical elongation and vivid pops of festive colour.
4. The temple coin dangler
Chandelier earrings anchored by round coin-motif drops (ginni detailing) and polki accents offer an old-world, antique charm. They provide wide coverage at the earlobe while tapering into delicate suspended tassels.
How to style: Perfect for morning mehendi ceremonies or pastel silk kurtas, pairing effortlessly with minimalist necklines or fine gold chokers.
Never let your earrings fight with your neckline or your collarbones. When in doubt, allow one statement element to lead; if the earring brings the drama, let everything else step back and admire the view.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.