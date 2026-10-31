From traditional jhumkas to contemporary chandbalis: Tips to choose earrings that work for different occasions

In Indian jewellery, earrings do more than complement an outfit; they frame the face, direct light, and set the emotional tone for an entire look. As the calendar shifts between sacred pujas, high-energy sangeets, and intimate festive dinners, choosing the right earring silhouette is about understanding balance, movement, and context. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Diksha Rajawat, third-generation jeweller at Fulchand Gulabchand Jewellers, shared a quick guide on how to select the right pair for every occasion. Also read | Looking to refresh your accessory collection? These jewellery trends are worth keeping an eye on 1. The heritage chandbali With its iconic crescent silhouette, the chandbali evokes timeless royal elegance. “Detailed with seed pearls, delicate bead fringes, and sculpted gold arches, it naturally softens sharp jawlines,” said Rajawat.

Pair ornate chandbalis with deep scoop, sweetheart, or wide boat necklines on lehengas and shararas. (Fulchand Gulabchand Jewellers)

How to style: Pair ornate chandbalis with deep scoop, sweetheart, or wide boat necklines on lehengas and shararas. Keep your hair swept back into a sleek low bun so the kinetic movement of the crescent takes centre stage. 2. The sculptural jhumka According to Rajawat, the bell-shaped jhumka remains an essential classic for Navratri, Diwali, and traditional wedding rituals. Modern heirloom variations elevate the form with intricate peacock motifs, green gemstone pavé, and layered filigree domes that catch the flicker of ceremonial lamps. How to style: When wearing an elaborate, high-dome jhumka, skip the necklace entirely. Let your collarbones breathe and style them with rich handlooms like Paithanis, Banarasis, or Kanjeevarams. 3. The articulated chandelier drop Rajawat highlighted that for modern festive silhouettes, linear chandelier drops offer striking visual drama without the visual weight of conventional sets. Featuring articulated gold leaves, ruby accents, and dangling emerald clusters, they elongate the neck with every turn. How to style: These are ideal for structured corsets, capes, or contemporary pre-draped sarees where you want vertical elongation and vivid pops of festive colour.

The bell-shaped jhumka remains an essential classic for Navratri, Diwali, and traditional wedding rituals. (Pexel)