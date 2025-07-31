Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: 10 ethnic looks that prove her style range, from sarees, lehengas to shararas

Kiara Advani turned 34 years old on July 31, and on this day, her style deserves to be in the spotlight. On this special occasion, let's take a look at her versatile ethnicwear styles, as she effortlessly moves between stunning sarees, edgy lehengas, and contemporary shararas. Her sartorial ability to rock any silhouette is a great fashion inspiration for those who are on the lookout for perfecting their ethnic wardrobe. Let's go through some of her iconic looks across different ethnic wear styles. Kiara Advani has a versatile fashion sense when it comes to ethnic wear, rocking saree, lehenga to sharara. (PC: IG/@kiaraaliaadvani )

Saree

Saree is a classic ethnic wear staple. Kiara donned several ethnic wear looks, from sarees featuring intricate work to shimmery, head-turning, bejewelled ones.

1. Parrot green saree with white detail

The first one on this list is this parrot-green saree with beautiful white floral designs around the border. The sleeveless blouse includes a floral print that matches the fresh, tropical palette of the look. The bindi is the cherry on top.

2. Shimmery gold saree for evening bombshell energy

While the first look was demure, this checks all the boxes of a perfect bombshell outfit, from the shimmery gold saree to the smoky eye look. This look captures the ‘high glam-bollywood saree' mood effortlessly.

3. Romantic mood with pretty pink

Just like how Kiara posed with Sidharth Malhotra, this pastel pink organza saree embodies the perfect match of romance and elegance. The look is complete from head to toe, including all the essentials of a statement saree look, from the potli bag to the emerald necklace, making it ideal for formal occasions.

4. Monochrome magic

Sequins continue to be the star of contemporary saree looks, as Kiara wore a white saree with sequin stripes that added depth to the otherwise solid white fabric. The blouse is the hero of this ensemble, featuring a corset-like look. Keeping things minimalist, a pair of white jhumkas is the only accessory for this look.

5. Polka dot saree with beadwork blouse

Patterns like polka dots are always flattering and add visual interest, especially if colours are paired with them. With the big jhumkas, colourful beadwork, and dangling tassels on the blouse, along with the way the matching belt is strategically used to weave the pallu upwards toward the shoulder, this look is perfect OOTD inspo for festive wear, especially for a dandiya night.

Lehenga

Lehenga is another common ethnic wear, consisting of a voluminous skirt, choli and dupatta (optional). Kiara donned several lehenga looks, from clean minimalist ones to shimmery bejewelled ensembles.

6. Saree-like lehenga

Fashion is not always supposed to be literal; it's also about illusion, like how Kiara did. On first glance, it may appear as a saree with the classic pallu over the shoulder. But upon a second look, it looks like a dupatta is draped over the shoulder and across the body like a saree pallu, giving that illusion. The rich red colour palette is stunning, between the red polka dot lehenga skirt with heavy embroidery for the border and a red choli with golden geometric patterns.

7. Bedazzled gold

In this look, Kiara wore a shimmery, sequin lehenga in a dazzling gold tone. The skirt was voluminous and grazed the floor.

8. Pop of sunshine

Kiara added a bright yellow dupatta to her monochrome lehenga bralette choli and skirt. This look is suitable for daytime festive events.

Sharara

Sharara is a traditional wide-legged pant that flares from the knee onwards. It is paired with many things, depending on the aesthetic. Kiara styled it with a bralette and a long, flowy cape-style shrug.

9. Pink sharara look

10. Golden sharara look

If you are inspired by her looks, make sure to add versatile silhouettes to your go-to ethnic wardrobe.