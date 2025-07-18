Search
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra take their newborn daughter to nani’s house after hospital discharge. Watch

BySugandha Rawal
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 12:35 pm IST

Earlier this week, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have requested for privacy, and asked photographers not to click the pictures of their daughter.

After delivering a baby girl, actor Kiara Advani was discharged from the hospital in Mumbai on Friday. Kiara and her husband Sidharth Malhotra took their daughter to her maternal grandmother’s house first.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announced the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announced the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram.

Kiara gets discharged

Kiara was discharged from the hospital on Friday, although she managed to avoid the cameras. However, her car, in which she was with her husband Sidharth and newborn daughter, was spotted exiting the hospital premises. The car had tinted windows that made it impossible to see inside.

Later, the car was seen entering Kiara’s mother Genevieve Advani’s house in Mumbai. Several security guards were spotted guarding the entry point.

The sighting comes hot on the heels of Kiara and Sidharth's plea for privacy, where they had respectfully asked paparazzi to refrain from taking pictures of their newborn baby.

In a statement shared online on Thursday, the Shershaah actors expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and well wishes. “We’re so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, No Photos Please, Only Blessings! Thank you for your support. Love, Kiara & Sidharth,” the note read.

Kiara and Sidharth become parents

On Wednesday, Kiara and Sidharth took to Instagram to share a heartwarming pink-themed announcement, revealing the birth of their baby girl. Their message read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara & Sidharth.” The post was captioned with folded hands, a red heart, and an evil eye emoji, adding a personal and emotional touch. The couple got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023. In 2021, they starred together in the war film Shershaah.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra take their newborn daughter to nani’s house after hospital discharge. Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On