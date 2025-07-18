Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra take their newborn daughter to nani’s house after hospital discharge. Watch

After delivering a baby girl, actor Kiara Advani was discharged from the hospital in Mumbai on Friday. Kiara and her husband Sidharth Malhotra took their daughter to her maternal grandmother’s house first. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announced the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram.

Kiara gets discharged

Kiara was discharged from the hospital on Friday, although she managed to avoid the cameras. However, her car, in which she was with her husband Sidharth and newborn daughter, was spotted exiting the hospital premises. The car had tinted windows that made it impossible to see inside.

Later, the car was seen entering Kiara’s mother Genevieve Advani’s house in Mumbai. Several security guards were spotted guarding the entry point.

The sighting comes hot on the heels of Kiara and Sidharth's plea for privacy, where they had respectfully asked paparazzi to refrain from taking pictures of their newborn baby.

In a statement shared online on Thursday, the Shershaah actors expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and well wishes. “We’re so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, No Photos Please, Only Blessings! Thank you for your support. Love, Kiara & Sidharth,” the note read.

Kiara and Sidharth become parents

On Wednesday, Kiara and Sidharth took to Instagram to share a heartwarming pink-themed announcement, revealing the birth of their baby girl. Their message read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara & Sidharth.” The post was captioned with folded hands, a red heart, and an evil eye emoji, adding a personal and emotional touch. The couple got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023. In 2021, they starred together in the war film Shershaah.