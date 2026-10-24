Ananya Panday’s white Gaurav Gupta couture gown for Piaget is all about sculptural silhouettes, silver embellishments and elegant draping

The gown features a structured corset-style bodice adorned with shimmering silver detailing that adds texture and a touch of drama. The fitted silhouette flows into a beautifully draped white skirt, creating a look that feels both sophisticated and fashion-forward. The halter-style straps further accentuate the structured design, lending the ensemble a modern, red-carpet-worthy appeal.

Celebrity fashion stylist Priyanka Kapadia took to Instagram on October 24 to share a stunning video of Ananya posing in the gorgeous ensemble. Dressed in a striking white gown adorned with intricate silver embellishments, the actor blends contemporary glamour with timeless elegance.

Ananya Panday knows how to turn heads, whether she’s stepping out in a red-carpet-worthy ensemble or keeping it casual in a tee and jeans. The 27-year-old actor recently served a stunning fashion moment in a white Gaurav Gupta Couture gown for Piaget, looking absolutely breathtaking. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit and pick up a few style notes along the way. (Also read: Ananya Panday’s latest red-carpet look is impossible to ignore as she stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Devi’ couture gown. Watch )

The intricate silver embellishments catch the light beautifully without overpowering the outfit. The combination of white and metallic accents lends a luxurious feel, while the soft draping adds movement and grace.

How she styled her look Ananya keeps her accessories minimal, allowing the gown to take centre stage. Her statement watch adds an unexpected touch of sophistication, while her sleek, centre-parted hair and soft glam makeup complete the look. A neutral lip colour, defined eyes, and a subtle glow complement the ensemble without distracting from its intricate detailing.

Overall, Ananya’s look is a lesson in modern glamour. The beauty of this look lies in its versatility. The elegant silhouette and shimmering accents make it a fitting choice for glamorous evening events, cocktail parties, and special celebrations. The ensemble makes a memorable fashion statement while allowing the craftsmanship of the gown to shine.