Planning an international holiday with young children can be quite a task, as parents must keep their little ones entertained while making sure everyone has a good time. But Sameera Reddy found the perfect way to turn a family getaway into an adventure. The actor recently gave fans a glimpse of her Singapore holiday with her husband and children through the travel series The Great Indian Family Holiday.

From taking on the mega zipline and exploring wildlife safaris to discovering their children's love for spicy food, the trip was full of surprises. In an exclusive interaction with Hindustan Times, Sameera opened up about the experience, revealing how her children surprised her with their fearlessness and how the family managed to switch off from gadgets and enjoy some uninterrupted time together.

How was travelling and shooting with your young family in Singapore? It was our first time doing a family trip like this with the Singapore Tourism Board. I was very nervous at first. But the moment we arrived, the Singapore Tourism Board went out of their way to make it so special for us. Singapore as a place is just so much fun that it didn't even feel like we were shooting, to be honest. The kids were having an absolute blast.

What made this trip special for your kids? What I really loved about Singapore is the sheer diversity of what it has to offer. You have attractions like Harry Potter art experience, which both my son and daughter love, and animal safaris that all kids — and even parents — enjoy.

The Mega Zipline was especially exciting. I was terrified to try it initially, but I ended up doing it three times in a row. Also, the hospitality across Singapore — whether you are eating street food or dining at a five-star hotel—is top-notch. This was my second trip to Singapore within the exact same year, and we still found it insanely interesting.

Did you discover any new traits of your kids or husband during this getaway? I was so impressed by how fearless Nyra and Hans both were as they hopped on the mega zipline. They were dangling on that zipline telling me, "Come on Mamma, you can do it!" when I thought I would be the one encouraging them. In fact, I had told the production team beforehand that I didn't think my kids would do it, but they were the first ones hanging off that steep zipline having a blast. Their level of confidence was incredible.

I also realized that my son, who talks non-stop about spicy food back home in India, was eating Laksa for breakfast and lunch with extra sambal paste. I was amazed seeing how much spice he could handle.

As a family, we also realized that we don't need gadgets to have a good time. On past trips to Paris or America, the kids would ask for screen time or video games. On this trip, nobody even looked at a device. We didn't even turn on the TV in our hotel room because we were so busy enjoying family time.