At a Diwali party in Singapore, Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur royal family showed up in a white chikankari gown with a train that just would not end

Princess Gauravi Kumari, entrepreneur and member of the former royal family of Jaipur, had one of the standout fashion moments of the Diwali season. She attended Cartier’s recent Diwali party in Singapore in a custom ivory gown by Amit Aggarwal. Also read | Inside Jaipur’s royal Diwali at City Palace: Princess Gauravi Kumari, Padmanabh Singh, and Diya Kumari mark festival with traditional rituals

The party, with cascading marigold installations, soft drapery, and warm light everywhere, was held at Jiak Kim House, along the Singapore River – it was the perfect backdrop for a royal entrance. Gauravi attended with her brother, Sawai Padmanabh Singh, aka Pacho, who kept it sharp in a deep emerald velvet bandhgala jacket with black trousers.

Gauravi Kumar's gown: old craft, brand-new energy Designer Amit Aggarwal shared the look on Instagram on November 12, and his caption read, “Gauravi Kumari wears our chikankari couture for the Cartier Diwali celebrations in Singapore. Reimagining the traditional craft of chikankari through engineered construction and our signature materials, the ensemble evolves into a new expression of movement, light and form.”

The gown was pearl white, with a silhouette that nodded to the saree drape but worked like a fully sculpted evening gown. The neckline was asymmetric — off-the-shoulder on one side, with a structured pleated drape falling from the other. Across the bodice, diagonal bands of delicate chikankari florals met Amit Aggarwal’s signature corded, metallic ribbing. The result was a cinched, corseted waist that caught the light every single time Gauravi moved.