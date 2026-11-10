Inside Jaipur’s royal Diwali at City Palace: Princess Gauravi Kumari, Padmanabh Singh, and Diya Kumari mark festival with traditional rituals

Diwali celebrations at Jaipur’s historic City Palace are always steeped in tradition, grandeur and royal heritage. This year, the erstwhile royal family came together for an evening of festive rituals and family memories. Princess Gauravi Kumari, Sawai Padmanabh Singh and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari were among those who marked the occasion, offering a glimpse into how the family continues to uphold its age-old customs. (Also read: Inside Jaipur royal family's Teej celebrations at City Palace: Padmanabh Singh, Gauravi Kumari perform rituals )

Inside Jaipur’s royal Diwali celebrations In pictures shared on November 9 by the official Instagram page of City Palace Jaipur, the family was seen participating in traditional Diwali rituals. The celebrations began with prayers to Lord Ganesha, followed by the worship of Goddess Lakshmi and an aarti. In keeping with family customs, a sacred mouli (ritual thread) was also tied around Padmanabh Singh’s wrist during the ceremony.

For the festive occasion, Princess Gauravi opted for a midnight-blue flared lehenga featuring intricate gold and silver zardozi and gota patti work. She completed her traditional ensemble with a delicate gold choker, a maang tikka and subtle bangles.

Padmanabh Singh looked regal in a dark navy bandhgala suit paired with white churidar trousers and a traditional turban. He completed his royal ensemble with a ceremonial sword. Meanwhile, Diya Kumari wore a deep navy-black silk saree, which she styled with a gold-motif shawl. A sleek bun and minimal jewellery completed her graceful festive look.