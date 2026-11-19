It has been 25 years since Karan Johar brought the Raichand household to the big screen with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and to celebrate the milestone, Airbnb is giving fans an opportunity to step into the K3G world themselves.

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The travel company has recreated the Raichand household in Mumbai and is giving fans an exclusive experience to be hosted by Poo (Kareena Kapoor), Rohan Raichand (Hrithik Roshan) and the filmmaker himself between December 1-6.

The trio has shared their excitement about playing hosts and welcoming a new generation of fans, along with the old ones, in a world that they have created together.

“There are people who watched it 25 years ago when it first released, and now there's an entirely new generation quoting the dialogues, recreating the looks and falling in love with its characters. To see the Raichand House come alive with Airbnb, and to give people the chance to actually walk through a world we've all spent so many years imagining, is incredibly special. I can't wait for fans to experience it,” stated Karan Johar.

It has been promoted as an interactive two-hour experience, with fans getting the opportunity to walk down the grand stairway, go through Poo’s wardrobe, and explore the family study room. However, it is an invitation-only event, and fans need to book slots on the Airbnb website to become a part of the experience.