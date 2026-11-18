On Wednesday, Karan took to Instagram to share pictures from his meeting with Prince William and revealed what they discussed. He wrote, "It was truly an honour and a delight to welcome His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, Prince William, to @dharmamovies. What followed was an afternoon of wonderful conversations around the magic of cinema, the stories that shape us and the connections that transcend cultures."

Prince William's visit to Karan Johar 's Dharma Productions office turned into a nostalgic affair for the filmmaker and Kareena Kapoor on Wednesday. Accompanied by Saif Ali Khan, the two welcomed the Prince of Wales and spent the afternoon discussing cinema, stories and cultural connections. Karan later revealed that their conversation also took them back to the making of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

He further revealed how he and Kareena got nostalgic, writing, "A particularly warm moment was of revisiting memories from the making of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, sharing anecdotes from those much-loved shooting days! @kareenakapoorkhan and I felt rather nostalgic! There is something incredibly beautiful about how cinema brings the world closer. Moments like these are a reminder that beyond borders, languages and cultures, stories have an extraordinary ability to connect us. And in doing so, they continue to strengthen the enduring bond between India and the UK. Because stories, truly, know no borders. Thank you to His Royal Highness for spending such invaluable time with us! @princeandprincessofwales."

About Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G), one of Bollywood's most loved family dramas, is set to complete 25 years in December this year. Directed by Karan Johar, the film was released on December 14, 2001, and went on to become a landmark in Hindi cinema. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film revolved around the Raichand family. Its iconic dialogues, memorable characters, grand sets, costumes and soundtrack continue to hold a special place in popular culture.

Beyond its box-office success, K3G became a pop-culture phenomenon. Characters such as Poo and Anjali, and songs such as Bole Chudiyan, Suraj Hua Maddham and You Are My Soniya, remain popular even years later. Kareena's character Poo has also found a whole new fan base among Gen Z audiences.

The Karan Johar directorial was shot across several international locations, including the UK. A significant portion of the film was shot in London and other parts of the UK, with locations such as Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire, Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire and Canary Wharf featuring in the film. The film emerged as a blockbuster.