He said cinema has evolved, with more content set in the heartland of India, where audiences relate to the stories.

The filmmaker called S S Rajamouli's Telugu blockbuster "RRR" a breakthrough for Indian movies on the global stage.

Johar spoke about Indian cinema's growing global reach and the many languages in which the country makes films, and urged the prince to watch his family drama "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", which was shot extensively in the UK.

Mumbai, Britain's Prince William got a glimpse of Indian cinema's song, dance and warm hospitality on Wednesday during a visit to filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions office in Mumbai.

The heir to the British throne spent nearly 45 minutes at the production house's office in Andheri, where Johar, actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and CEO Apoorva Mehta welcomed him.

A troupe of dancers in traditional attire performed to popular tracks such as 'Say Shava Shava' and 'Bole Chudiyan' from Johar's 2001 film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", while its title track played in the background.

Guests were served a spread of delicacies, and a wall adorned with trophies formed the backdrop. Johar is best known for films such as "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", "My Name Is Khan" and "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani".

Prince William and Princess Catherine are on a three-day visit to India.

During his interaction with the Prince of Wales, Johar spoke about the international market for Indian films, particularly in the Middle East.

"The Middle East is a huge market for certain films and movie stars. When a tentpole Indian or Hindi film releases, you have all the major chains like Cineworld, ODEON and Vue regularly screening our films," Johar said.

The filmmaker also described Telugu movie "RRR" as a breakthrough for Indian films on the international stage.

"We like to call ourselves Indian cinema. There are so many languages in India that make films," he added.

"Today, cinema has evolved. We don't have as many lip-sync songs as we did in our earlier films. A lot of our content is based in the heartland of India, and audiences relate to Indian stories," he said.

Saif and Kareena, who frequently visit London for holidays, also spoke about their fondness for the city.

Talking to reporters, Johar said discussions with the prince also covered cricket, as the sport is popular in both countries.

Johar also asked the prince to watch "Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham" and mentioned that the movie was shot extensively in the UK. He said the prince assured that he would watch the film.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.