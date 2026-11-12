Daayra OTT release: Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaaran film to arrive on Netflix in Hindi and Malayalam

Daayra will be able to seen on the platform in two languages: Hindi and Malayalam. The film is about two police officers who find themselves in a moral conflict following a controversial encounter killing linked to a brutal rape and murder case.

Netflix India South took to their X account and shared a new post, revealing the release date of Daayra on the platform. Daayra will release on Netflix on November 13.

Meghna Gulzar ’s directorial Daayra, which brings together Kareena Kapoor and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time, is finally getting its OTT premiere. On Thursday, it was revealed that Daayra will release on Netflix.

Hindustan Times’ Rishabh Suri gave the film 3 stars and wrote, “The first half is deliberate rather than gripping. The subject is important, and what works in the film’s favour is its willingness to let the investigation breathe. The procedural drama is given room to play out instead of being rushed from one revelation to another. The trade off, however, is that the film sometimes lacks the urgency one would expect from such a disturbing case. "

Daayra revolves around Ajooni (Kareena Kapoor), who heads an SIT investigating a police encounter. It involves multiple men accused of gang-raping a young girl and then burning her to death. The encounter was carried out by DCP Raman Kumar ( Prithviraj Sukumaran ) and his team, who claim they all tried to flee during custody. What Ajooni uncovers during the investigation forms the crux of the story.

He added, "The second half picks up pace and moves towards its climax. While the conclusion may not come as a complete surprise, there are enough compelling moments along the way to keep you invested. The film’s strength lies less in shock value and more in the questions it raises about institutions and accountability.”

Kareena addressed the contrast between her role in Daayra and her association with Rohit Shetty's cop universe, where police characters are presented in a larger-than-life commercial setting. “Every director operates in a different universe,” she said, describing Rohit Shetty's cop universe as “larger-than-life” and Meghna's world as “grounded, realistic, and complex.” “As an actor, I feel fortunate to straddle both worlds comfortably,” Kareena told news agency ANI.