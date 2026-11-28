Ten years into performing his thriller play Barff, which he has directed, written and starred in, Saurabh Shukla brings it to India for the Pune audience this month after having taken it across the world. Excited to bring it to the “culturally strong city”, the actor breaks down how he keeps the enthusiasm the same for the play even after 10 years of performing it. “A theatre production has to keep surprising you every time. The day it stops surprising you, the play ends. Though we started 10 years back, the day when we performed the first show, it is still as exciting today as it was at that time,” he says. Saurabh Shukla

Having dabbled into both theatre and cinema, Saurabh Shukla says it’s a myth that acting in the two mediums are correlated or codependent. “Usually people have a very stereotypical understanding that theatre acting is louder and cinema acting is subtle. That's not at all true. The difference lies in how much you understand that particular medium,” he says, explaining, “When people come to act on screen, it needs some practice and exposure. Now cinema is a very expensive activity, so it cannot give you that time to learn on the job. But with theatre, you have ample time. So that gives me much more confidence as an actor to perform on screen. However, doing theatre is not a guarantee that you will be great as an actor in cinema or not doing theatre does not mean that you cannot be a great actor in cinema. It completely depends on the tilt,” he says.

The actor adds, “The charm of theatre is that it gives you that chance to improve and evolve. But there is no requirement that if you want to be an actor on screen, you need to do theatre. Having said that, theatre has less economic pressure on it and more time on its side. In a way, it has more freedom. Whereas cinema, because it involves a lot of money and a lot of human effort, it needs to be precise when it is being done.”

On screen too, Shukla had his directorial Jab Khuli Kitaab’s release this year. He had a box office success with Drishyam 3 and now he closes the year big with King too. Reflecting on the year gone by, he says, “It’s been a very good year. I have also worked on many films which will come out next year. So far, so good and I am very happy.”