Fast bowler Will O'Rourke has returned to New Zealand's Test squad for the four-match tour of Australia after missing the ongoing series against India as part of workload management. Will O'Rourke walks off the field after sustaining an injury in June. (Action Images via Reuters) more

Selectors pick Matt Fisher and Michael Rae as reserve quicks in the squad named on Saturday.

All-rounder Mitchell Santner (hand fracture) and pace bowler Blair Tickner (hamstring) have not been added as they continue rehabilitation but may join the tour later if fit.

Zak Foulkes (hip flexor) and Ben Sears (ankle) are unavailable for selection.

The series starts December 9 in Perth, with Tests in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.