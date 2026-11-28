Will O'Rourke returns to New Zealand squad for Test tour of Australia
All-rounder Mitchell Santner (hand fracture) and pace bowler Blair Tickner (hamstring) have not been added as they continue rehabilitation.
Updated on: Nov 28, 2026, 10:05:05 IST
Reuters
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Fast bowler Will O'Rourke has returned to New Zealand's Test squad for the four-match tour of Australia after missing the ongoing series against India as part of workload management.
Selectors pick Matt Fisher and Michael Rae as reserve quicks in the squad named on Saturday.
All-rounder Mitchell Santner (hand fracture) and pace bowler Blair Tickner (hamstring) have not been added as they continue rehabilitation but may join the tour later if fit.
Zak Foulkes (hip flexor) and Ben Sears (ankle) are unavailable for selection.
The series starts December 9 in Perth, with Tests in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.
Squad:
Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young
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