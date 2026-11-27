Uttar Pradesh’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign was meant to be a statement of intent. A new coach, a jumbo contingent of more than 24 players and support staff, and a squad featuring big names like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal and Mohsin Khan. A deep batting line-up should have made them one of the tournament’s most formidable sides. Yash Dayal (file image) (AFP)

Instead, the former champions finished fifth in Elite Group A, with 16 points from seven matches and a net run-rate of -1.132. They won four games and lost three, with the same number of victories as Bengal and Karnataka, but paid heavily for their poor run-rate and heavy defeats. Bengal advanced with +1.648 and Karnataka with +0.435; UP’s -1.132 proved decisive.

UP’s greatest advantage on paper was their depth. The team used as many as 23 batters and 23 bowlers during the season, reflecting a squad built to provide cover for every possible situation.

But that scale of rotation became part of the problem. Rather than creating competition and flexibility, the constant availability of alternatives appeared to prevent Uttar Pradesh from settling on a stable XI or a clearly defined batting order. In a seven-match tournament, combinations matter: openers need familiarity, finishers need defined roles, and bowlers need repeated opportunities to execute plans.

UP never seemed to find that rhythm. The side looked talented on paper but lacked the continuity that separates a strong T20 unit from a collection of capable individuals.

They began with a six-wicket loss to Rajasthan, recovered with wins over Karnataka, Chandigarh and Jharkhand, then collapsed against Baroda and Bengal. They were bowled out for 92 against Baroda, who chased the target in 9.1 overs. Against Bengal, UP managed only 108/7 while chasing 202 in a 15-over match, losing by 93 runs.

Those results were not merely poor evenings. They exposed a batting order unable to handle pressure and a bowling attack that could not protect totals or apply sustained control.

Sameer Rizvi was UP’s best batter. He finished with 318 runs, comfortably ahead of the rest, and saved his best for the final league game against Mizoram, striking an unbeaten 100 from 46 balls at a strike rate of 217.39. His six fours and nine sixes powered UP to a six-wicket win, but it came only after qualification hopes had effectively disappeared.

Aryan Juyal was the next best with 199 runs, including 83 off 55 balls in the narrow 12-run win over Jharkhand. Divyansh Joshi made 114, Karan Sharma 95 and Prashant Veer 75. The problem was not the absence of batters; it was the absence of sustained support for Rizvi. The 119-run gap between him and Juyal told the story of a batting order that relied too heavily on one man. When Rizvi failed, UP had no alternative to take control of the innings.

The bowling attack looked even more impressive before a ball was bowled. Bhuvneshwar brought experience and control, Kuldeep joined for the final three league fixtures, while Dayal, Mavi and Mohsin added pace and variety.

Yet the returns did not match the reputation. Bhuvneshwar led the attack with eight wickets while Veer and Dayal took seven each. Zeeshan Ansari claimed five and Mohsin only three. Kuldeep’s 2/32 against Mizoram was useful, but it also reflected the broader issue: individual spells came and went, but UP rarely bowled as a coordinated unit. Karnataka made 188, Bengal reached 201/3 in 15 overs, and even Mizoram posted 149/6.

Coach Sudeep Tyagi blamed the top order batters for the teams’ failure. “Our batting, especially the top order, did not do well. We gave the new players a chance to those who had performed well in UPT20, but they could not grab the opportunity. Earlier, people said only a few players were getting chances, but when I came in, I felt the young players deserved opportunities, and I gave them that chance,” Tyagi said on Friday.

“The biggest disappointment was that they did not convert those chances. Our bowling was good, though we could have done slightly better in the crucial moments. In T20 cricket, the team that handles pressure moments well usually wins. It is a small-format game, and small moments decide results.

“This was a good learning experience for me, and I believe it was better than the last two years. If our batting had clicked, we could have done much better. Hopefully, we will qualify this year in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy and try to win the tournament.”