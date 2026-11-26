Sameer Rizvi’s blistering 100* off 46 balls powered former champions Uttar Pradesh to a six-wicket victory over Mizoram at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, but the win could only serve as a consolation in a disappointing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) campaign. Sameer Rizvi scored an unbeaten century (IPL)

UP finished fifth in Elite Group A with 16 points from seven matches, already out of Super League contention. Baroda and Rajasthan with 20 points each qualified for the knockout from the Elite Group A.

Chasing 150, Uttar Pradesh were reduced to 5/3 in 2.5 overs after Adarsh Singh, Aryan Juyal and captain Karan Sharma fell cheaply. Priyam Garg made 18 before becoming Lalthianawma’s victim at 42/4, leaving UP with a difficult task at hand.

Rizvi then took control. Striking six fours and nine sixes at a strike-rate of 217.39, he raced to an unbeaten century and added an unbroken 110-run fifth-wicket stand with Prashant Veer, who finished 27 not out. UP reached 152 for 4 in 16.4 overs, sealing the win with 20 balls to spare.

Earlier, Mizoram, asked to bat, posted 149/6 in their 20 overs. Manender Singh top-scored with 56 from 40 balls, while captain Joseph Lalthankhuma struck 35 off 23 and Jehu Anderson made a quick 32.

Kuldeep Yadav was UP’s most successful bowler with 2 for 32, while Kartik Tyagi, Kartik Yadav, Abhinandan Singh and Prashant Veer took a wicket each. Mizoram’s innings gained momentum after a 50-run powerplay, but UP’s bowlers pulled things back in the middle overs.

For Uttar Pradesh, the result was a reminder of what might have been. They ended with three wins and three losses in their first six matches, but a net run-rate of -1.132 left them fifth in the group behind Bengal and Karnataka despite the same 16 points.

The campaign unravelled in the previous round, when Bengal thrashed UP by 93 runs after restricting them to 108 for 7 in a 15-over chase of 202. That heavy defeat effectively ended their qualification hopes, even though they entered the final round still mathematically alive.

UP’s problems were consistent, which included a fragile top order, an inability to build pressure with the ball, and a poor net run-rate that proved costly in a tightly packed group. Thursday’s performance showed the side’s potential in the form of Rizvi’s hitting, in particular, but it arrived too late to alter their fate.