At the post-round press conference yesterday, Gukesh had explained that it often happens that Black manages to neutralise White’s opening idea, leaving little room for further progress. So early in the match, he felt there was no reason to take unnecessary risks.

But at some point, someone will have start taking a few risks. Is it the weight of the crown that is bringing out the cautious side of the champion or is this simply Gukesh 2.0?