Kharge's remarks came amid ongoing seat-sharing talks between Congress and Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. While the SP has so far offered 26 seats to the Congress, both sides are yet to finalise an arrangement.

Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Raksha Sammelan' at the party office on Thursday, Kharge noted that working together would help the party progress. He noted that Masood consistently fights for the Congress in Parliament and strives to uphold its positions.

Kharge noted that Masood consistently fights for the Congress in Parliament and strives to uphold its positions. (X/@kharge)

Addressing a gathering at Lucknow, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said he often hears party MP Imran Masood speak passionately on television, but stressed that the focus should be on “action rather than just words”. Responding to him, Masood said that Kharge's remarks on arrogance were justified and must be accepted.

What is the status of Congress and SP seat-sharing talks for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections?

What is the status of Congress and SP seat-sharing talks for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections?

What did Mallikarjun Kharge tell Imran Masood, and how did Masood respond?

What did Mallikarjun Kharge tell Imran Masood, and how did Masood respond?

Amid speculated friction over alliance talks, Masood had lashed out at the SP, questioning its 26-seat offer. “If a declaration is made and it is said that ‘Sir, the starting point is 26 [seats]’ — we didn't even ask you for 26 seats. We are not beggars,” Masood was quoted as saying by news agency ANI .

Imran Masood hit out at SP Imran Masood had earlier lashed out at SP amid seat-sharing talks.

The Samajwadi Party's decision to announce a list of five candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, even as seat-sharing talks with the Congress continue, has exposed friction within the Opposition alliance. Masood on Wednesday questioned the Akhilesh Yadav-led party's “seriousness” about the proposed tie-up.

He alleged that the SP was holding discussions with the Congress while simultaneously making electoral announcements, a move he said raised “questions about its intent”.

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Speaking to ANI on reports that the Congress may settle for 60 seats in the Uttar Pradesh elections, Masood questioned the rationale behind such an arrangement, asking, “Then what is the point of us contesting the election?” He stressed the need to strengthen the party and establish its independent political presence, adding that he would do whatever he could to help build it.

About the Samajwadi Party's manifesto launch invitation, Masood said he was unaware of any such development. He pointed out that both the candidate list and manifesto belonged to the SP and should be discussed with its leaders. He also questioned the nature of the alliance, saying that a genuine alliance would typically involve a joint press conference, where “everything is joint”.

Masood reacts to Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks Reacting to president Kharge's remarks, party MP Imran Masood said they conveyed a “crystal-clear message” against arrogance. He added that Kharge, being one of the country's senior-most leaders and the Congress president, commanded considerable respect, and his words should be taken seriously.

(with inputs from ANI)