Author Sam Dalrymple has won the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay New India Foundation (NIF) Book Prize 2026 for his book “Shattered Lands: Five Partitions and the Making of Modern Asia”, a statement by NIF said. Dalrymple’s book was selected from a shortlist of five titles. more

The statement said the jury recognised the book for its “illuminating exploration of the historical and political forces that shaped the Indian subcontinent.”

“With remarkable depth of research and compelling storytelling, Sam Dalrymple brings to life the intertwined histories of a region divided by borders, yet bound by shared pasts. An ambitious and compelling work of history, the book offers fresh perspectives on Partition and its enduring legacies.”

Dalrymple’s book was selected from a shortlist of five titles. It was recognised for examining lesser-known partitions of British India, tracing the dissolution of the empire across five fractures—from Burma to Aden—rather than limiting its account of Partition to 1947.

The other shortlisted books were “A Man for All Seasons: The Life of K.M. Panikkar” by Narayani Basu; “Assembling India’s Constitution: A New Democratic History” by Rohit De and Ornit Shani; “The Secret Master: Arun Kashalkar and a Journey to the Edge of Music” by Sumana Ramanan, and “A Sixth of Humanity: Independent India’s Development Odyssey” by Arvind Subramanian and Devesh Kapur.

The NIF Book Prize carries a cash prize of ₹15 lakh, a trophy and a citation. Dalrymple will receive the award at the 15th edition of the Bangalore Literature Festival on December 12.

The jury for the award comprised Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, political scientist Niraja Gopal Jayal, Trilegal partner Rahul Matthan, historian of science Jahnavi Phalkey, historian Srinath Raghavan, former foreign secretary Nirupama Rao and entrepreneur Manish Sabharwal.

The New India Foundation supports non-fiction writing on modern India through its Book Fellowship, Translation Fellowship and Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize. Over the past two decades, its book fellowship has supported more than 40 nonfiction books exploring post-1947 India.