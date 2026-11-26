Days after a 30-year-old man attacked five policemen inside the city’s Jama Masjid police station, the Delhi Police on Thursday ordered all police stations across the city to tighten security, frisk visitors and ensure sentry and duty officers are armed, people aware of the matter said. A police official stands outside Jama Masjid Police Station after five police personnel were injured in an alleged knife attack by a man inside the premises, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 23 (PTI) more

An inquiry has also been initiated after the district police confirmed that the police station’s duty officer, the sentry and the designated emergency officer were not armed at the time of Monday’s incident.

Senior police officers also held a meeting with officers heading the city’s 15 police districts. All deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) have been told to revisit security arrangements across police stations under their jurisdiction.

“Station House Officers have been asked to see that all personnel manning the reception are armed,” one police officer said. “Officials have been asked to frisk visitors. The sentry and emergency officers have to be armed and everyone should have a working wireless set.”

Under Delhi Police’s standard operating procedure (SOP), the emergency officer of each police station must have a wireless set and a weapon, and the sentry should be armed.

On Monday, more than 30 officers from the Jama Masjid station had been assigned to VIP movement duty, leaving only a few personnel inside, most of them unarmed, when 30-year-old Mohd Nabeel came in. Nabeel had been called for questioning following a complaint by his mother and sister, accusing him of beating and harassing them for money.

In a matter of three minutes, Nabeel allegedly attacked five police personnel - two sub-inspectors, two head constables and an ASI with a pocket knife - and fled from the station. The CCTV footage of the incident, seen by HT, shows several cops running for cover, and only a few tried to stop him with batons as Nabeel walked around the police station and attacked whichever policeman tried to confront him.

Nabeel was caught two hours later from the Chitli Qabar area, where he again attacked four more personnel and was shot at six times by Delhi Police.

A senior police officer said, “Several officers were on VIP security duty on Monday. The sub-inspector (emergency officer) should have been armed. The sentry was a female cop and was also unarmed. Such lone wolf attacks could have been avoided but nobody was ready.”

A separate inquiry has also been ordered to look into suspected lapses in reporting the incident.

“There was no PCR call. No wireless communication. The officials on VIP duty faced network issues due to jammers. A staffer then had to call ATO (Anti-Terrorist Officer) to inform seniors,” the officer said.

The inquiry will examine whether wireless communication would have helped Delhi Police trace Nabeel sooner, as he was found just 2 kilometres from the Jama Masjid police station. According to senior police officers, Nabeel was traced with the help of informers and locals.