Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday moved a resolution in the assembly seeking the withdrawal of the amended Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, claiming its implementation could cost the state around ₹13,000 crore in annual revenue. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren speaks during the two-day special session of the state Legislative Assembly. (PTI/Representational) more

Moving the resolution, Soren said the amendment, passed by Parliament in August, would adversely affect the state's financial position and hamper its ability to fund welfare and development programmes.

"The implementation of this Act is expected to result in a substantial annual revenue loss of around ₹13,000 crore for the state government, which will create difficulties in securing the necessary funding for the state's social security, women's empowerment, education, healthcare, rural development and other public welfare schemes," he said.

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CM urges Centre to reconsider, withdraw agreement Soren said the state government currently collects around ₹13,000 crore annually through cess on mineral rights or mineral-bearing land, which is used to finance socio-economic development and welfare programmes.

With the amended MMDR Act coming into force, the state government would no longer be able to impose any tax, cess or other levy on mineral rights or mineral-bearing land, he said.

The chief minister urged the Centre to reconsider or withdraw the amendment, arguing that Jharkhand's constitutional and financial powers should remain intact.

CM's wife criticises Centre JMM legislator Kalpana Soren, the wife of the chief minister, also criticised the Centre, alleging that Jharkhand was being denied its due share of benefits from its mineral resources.

"Coal companies hold more than 2 lakh acres of land in Jharkhand, but minerals extracted here fuel growth elsewhere. We need to alleviate the condition of the indigenous people here," she said.

She alleged that the Centre had not consulted mineral-bearing states such as Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh before amending the Act.