Ranchi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday urged youths to continuously upgrade their skills and adapt to changing times to remain relevant in an increasingly competitive world, citing the decline of Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited in Ranchi as an example. Adapt to changing times to remain relevant: Jharkhand CM Soren to youths more

Soren said HEC, once known as the "mother of industries" for its role in setting up several industrial units across the country, was now on the verge of being auctioned as it had failed to adapt to changing times.

"HEC was once called the 'mother of industries' because it helped establish other industries in the country. But, it has now reached the brink of being auctioned off. This happened because it failed to adapt itself over time," he said while distributing appointment letters among youths trained under the Chief Minister Skill and Employment Scheme.

The HEC, set up in 1958, used to be one of the leading suppliers of capital equipment in India for steel, mining, railways, power, defence, space research, nuclear and strategic sectors.

As many as 3,044 youths received appointment letters at the event, including 2,014 trained at Kalyan Gurukul, 746 at Nursing Skill College and 284 at ITI Skill College, an official said.

Of the 3,044 trained candidates, 500 are set to go abroad for employment, mainly to the UAE and Dubai, the official added.

The chief minister said the world was changing rapidly and merely obtaining a degree was no longer sufficient to secure employment.

"Developing skills in line with the times and needs is important. This is especially true as new technologies such as artificial intelligence are changing the way we work. Today, we need to learn from this how essential it is to keep pace with change and constantly hone our skills," Soren said.

Two MoUs were also signed on the occasion. The first pact was signed between Preza Foundation and IIT Madras, focusing on training Jharkhand youths in artificial intelligence.

The second MoU was signed with a two-wheeler company for training and placement of skilled workforce, the official said.

The CM said most people depend on farming for their livelihood but the nature of employment may change in the future.

"I appeal to the Preja Foundation to develop training models that take into account Jharkhand's economic activities and industrial needs, enabling our young people to find employment in local industries as well. Skills development must be aligned with the actual needs of our land, industries and economy," the CM added.

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