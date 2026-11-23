Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is fast becoming a serious public health issue. As per Dr Sandeep Patil, chief intensivist at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, in the next few years, it will have a death toll to rival that of many chronic diseases.

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During World AMR Awareness Week 2026, which is observed from November 18 to November 24, Dr Patil shared with HT Lifestyle why AMR is fast becoming a major health concern and what can be done to keep it under control.

“Think of an ordinary infection that could easily be treated using antibiotics turning into a hard-to-treat one, hence needing stronger drugs and extended periods of hospitalisation; in extreme cases, even leaving physicians with very little to choose from in terms of treatment methods. The situation is not as far-fetched as it seems,” he noted.

What is antimicrobial resistance? Antimicrobial resistance refers to the ability of microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and viruses, to resist medicines intended to destroy them. While it is a normal biological phenomenon, exposure to antimicrobial medicines, especially over an extended period, can speed up the process, pointed out the physician.

“The impact goes way beyond a single infected person,” stated Dr Patil. “The resistant infections might cause long-term hospital stays, delayed recovery, increased cost of treatment, as well as increased mortality.”

“The infections are usually treated with strong antibiotics, which may be more dangerous due to potential side effects and complications. In some cases, AMR infections have extremely limited treatment options and might pose a serious threat to even the most routine medical intervention,” he added.