Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.
Endocrinologist debunks myth of avoiding fruit in diabetes diet, highlights importance of mindful consumption
While fruits contain natural sugar, there is no reason to completely exclude them from a diabetic diet, shares Dr Kalyan Kumar Gangopadhyay.
Diabetes is one of the most common chronic diseases across the globe and one that calls for a change in diet. It is common knowledge that one should watch their sugar consumption after diagnosis. However, it is a major misconception among many that diabetics should avoid eating fruits as they can increase blood sugar levels, Dr Kalyan Kumar Gangopadhyay, endocrinologist at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, Kolkata, told HT Lifestyle.
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“As a result, many people either eliminate fruits from their diet or restrict themselves to only a few varieties, believing that naturally occurring sugar is just as harmful as added sugar. However, this approach is not entirely correct,” he stated.
Importance of eating fruits
Dr Gangopadhyay noted that fruits are an important part of a balanced diet, even for individuals managing diabetes. The key, he pointed out, lies in understanding portion sizes, choosing whole fruits and being mindful of how they are consumed.
Fruits contain natural sugars, primarily fructose and glucose, but they also provide dietary fibre, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and water.
“Unlike sugary beverages and processed desserts, whole fruits contain fibre, which slows down digestion and the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream,” shared the endocrinologist. “This can help prevent sudden spikes in blood glucose levels. Fibre also supports gut health, improves satiety and helps regulate appetite.”
Mindful consumption of fruits on a diabetic diet
Not all fruits affect blood glucose in the same way, cautioned the endocrinologist. Their impact depends on factors such as carbohydrate content, fibre composition, ripeness, portion size and the individual's overall metabolic health.
“Fruits such as guava, apple, pear, orange, papaya and berries can be included in a diabetes-friendly diet when consumed in appropriate portions,” stated Dr Gangopadhyay. “This does not mean that people with diabetes must completely avoid bananas, mangoes or grapes. Rather, they should be mindful of the quantity consumed and consider their individual blood glucose response.”
Another important distinction is between whole fruits and fruit juices. Dr Gangopadhyay noted that even freshly prepared fruit juice can raise blood sugar more quickly than eating the fruit itself. This is because juicing removes much of the fibre and makes it easier to consume the sugar equivalent of several fruits in a single serving.
“Packaged fruit juices are particularly unsuitable as a regular substitute for whole fruits, as some contain added sugars. Similarly, dried fruits such as dates, raisins and figs are more concentrated sources of carbohydrates, so portion control becomes especially important,” he warned.
How to add fruits to the diabetic diet?
As Dr Gangopadhyay stated, “People with diabetes should also avoid the misconception that fruits must be eaten only in the morning or that consuming them after meals is inherently harmful. There is no universal rule about the ideal time to eat fruit. What matters more is the total carbohydrate intake, portion size and overall meal composition.”
Pairing a small portion of fruit with a source of protein or healthy fat, such as a few nuts or unsweetened yoghurt, may also help improve satiety and moderate the post-meal glucose response, shared the endocrinologist
“For individuals with diabetes, monitoring blood glucose levels can provide useful insights into how different fruits and portions affect their bodies. Dietary recommendations should also account for medication, physical activity, kidney health and other existing medical conditions,” he added.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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