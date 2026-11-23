“Unlike sugary beverages and processed desserts, whole fruits contain fibre, which slows down digestion and the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream,” shared the endocrinologist. “This can help prevent sudden spikes in blood glucose levels. Fibre also supports gut health, improves satiety and helps regulate appetite.”

Fruits contain natural sugars, primarily fructose and glucose, but they also provide dietary fibre, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and water.

Dr Gangopadhyay noted that fruits are an important part of a balanced diet, even for individuals managing diabetes. The key, he pointed out, lies in understanding portion sizes, choosing whole fruits and being mindful of how they are consumed.

“As a result, many people either eliminate fruits from their diet or restrict themselves to only a few varieties, believing that naturally occurring sugar is just as harmful as added sugar. However, this approach is not entirely correct,” he stated.

Diabetes is one of the most common chronic diseases across the globe and one that calls for a change in diet. It is common knowledge that one should watch their sugar consumption after diagnosis. However, it is a major misconception among many that diabetics should avoid eating fruits as they can increase blood sugar levels, Dr Kalyan Kumar Gangopadhyay, endocrinologist at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, Kolkata, told HT Lifestyle.

Mindful consumption of fruits on a diabetic diet Not all fruits affect blood glucose in the same way, cautioned the endocrinologist. Their impact depends on factors such as carbohydrate content, fibre composition, ripeness, portion size and the individual's overall metabolic health.

“Fruits such as guava, apple, pear, orange, papaya and berries can be included in a diabetes-friendly diet when consumed in appropriate portions,” stated Dr Gangopadhyay. “This does not mean that people with diabetes must completely avoid bananas, mangoes or grapes. Rather, they should be mindful of the quantity consumed and consider their individual blood glucose response.”

Another important distinction is between whole fruits and fruit juices. Dr Gangopadhyay noted that even freshly prepared fruit juice can raise blood sugar more quickly than eating the fruit itself. This is because juicing removes much of the fibre and makes it easier to consume the sugar equivalent of several fruits in a single serving.

“Packaged fruit juices are particularly unsuitable as a regular substitute for whole fruits, as some contain added sugars. Similarly, dried fruits such as dates, raisins and figs are more concentrated sources of carbohydrates, so portion control becomes especially important,” he warned.

How to add fruits to the diabetic diet? As Dr Gangopadhyay stated, “People with diabetes should also avoid the misconception that fruits must be eaten only in the morning or that consuming them after meals is inherently harmful. There is no universal rule about the ideal time to eat fruit. What matters more is the total carbohydrate intake, portion size and overall meal composition.”

Pairing a small portion of fruit with a source of protein or healthy fat, such as a few nuts or unsweetened yoghurt, may also help improve satiety and moderate the post-meal glucose response, shared the endocrinologist

“For individuals with diabetes, monitoring blood glucose levels can provide useful insights into how different fruits and portions affect their bodies. Dietary recommendations should also account for medication, physical activity, kidney health and other existing medical conditions,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.