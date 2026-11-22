Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.
Plan your holiday around lantern season: 4 festivals to visit in Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam and Japan
Lantern festivals across Asia offer more than dazzling displays: they give travellers a chance to join local celebrations.
The lantern scene from Disney's Tangled was mesmerising and found a place in many of our hearts. If you have ever wished you could sit in that boat with Rapunzel and Flynn, watching the lanterns illuminate the sky, consider adding one of Asia's lantern festivals to your itinerary. You can also take part in local traditions.
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Travel expert Hari Ganapathy, co-founder and CEO of Pickyourtrail, recommended four lantern festivals across Asia and told HT Lifestyle when to visit each one and what else to explore while you are there.
Some travellers even plan their trips around these lantern festivals to experience the magic in person. Ganapathy said, “Pickyourtrail data shows that nearly 36% of Indian travellers time their Thailand trips around the Yi Peng Lantern Festival, with Chiang Mai accounting for one in every ten Thailand bookings during the festival period. The appeal lies in experiences that go beyond sightseeing, allowing travellers to participate in local celebrations and see destinations from a different perspective.”
From releasing sky lanterns in Taiwan to watching colourful lanterns illuminate Vietnam’s riverside streets, here are five lantern festivals across Asia worth planning your next holiday around:
1. Yi Peng Lantern Festival, Chiang Mai, Thailand
When
- November
What to expect
- Rooted in northern Thailand's Lanna traditions, the festival is known for its illuminated lanterns, which light up the night sky.
- Coincides with Loy Krathong, when decorated floats are set afloat on rivers and waterways.
Things to do
- Watch an organised Yi Peng lantern release or try your hand at making a lantern at a traditional workshop.
- Explore Chiang Mai's temple architecture at Wat Phra Singh and Wat Chedi Luang
- Browse the night markets for local food, handicrafts and souvenirs.
- If you have an extra day, visit Chiang Rai to explore northern Thailand's temples.
2. Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival, Taiwan
When
- Around the Lunar New Year
What to expect
- Set among Pingxi's hillside towns and historic railway routes, the festival celebrates wishes and new beginnings.
- Visitors write their hopes on paper lanterns and send them into the night sky.
Things to do
- Write your own message on a sky lantern and release it during the festival.
- Browse the railway-side shops along Shifen Old Street, then visit Shifen Waterfall, often called the ‘Little Niagara of Taiwan.’
- Wander through Jiufen's hillside lanes and stop for tea at a local tea house.
- Extend your trip with a city break in nearby Taipei to explore its temples and night markets.
3. Hoi An Lantern Festival, Vietnam
When
- Monthly, around the full moon.
What to expect
- Lanterns are usually a familiar sight in Hoi An's old town.
- On full-moon evenings, colourful lanterns light up the historic streets, and their reflections shimmer on the Hoai River.
Things to do
- Walk through the old town after sunset, then take a traditional boat ride along the Hoai River and float a small lantern on the water.
- Visit historic merchant houses and browse local markets during the day.
- Make your own lantern at a workshop or take a Vietnamese cooking class.
- Cycle through the surrounding countryside or spend an afternoon at An Bang Beach.
- Extend your trip to nearby Da Nang for more time on the coast.
4. Nagasaki Lantern Festival, Japan
When:
- During the Chinese New Year celebrations
What to expect
- Colourful lantern displays and traditional performances celebrate Nagasaki's Chinese heritage and the city's historic ties with China.
Things to do
- Explore Shinchi Chinatown and Minato Park, two of the main festival venues.
- Walk across Meganebashi, also known as Spectacles Bridge, and visit Dejima, a former trading post, to learn about Nagasaki's history as a port city.
- Visit Nagasaki Peace Park and Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum to learn about the atomic bombing and its impact on the city.
- Try a bowl of Nagasaki champon, the city's signature noodle dish.
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