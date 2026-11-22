The lantern scene from Disney's Tangled was mesmerising and found a place in many of our hearts. If you have ever wished you could sit in that boat with Rapunzel and Flynn, watching the lanterns illuminate the sky, consider adding one of Asia's lantern festivals to your itinerary. You can also take part in local traditions.

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Travel expert Hari Ganapathy, co-founder and CEO of Pickyourtrail, recommended four lantern festivals across Asia and told HT Lifestyle when to visit each one and what else to explore while you are there.

Some travellers even plan their trips around these lantern festivals to experience the magic in person. Ganapathy said, “Pickyourtrail data shows that nearly 36% of Indian travellers time their Thailand trips around the Yi Peng Lantern Festival, with Chiang Mai accounting for one in every ten Thailand bookings during the festival period. The appeal lies in experiences that go beyond sightseeing, allowing travellers to participate in local celebrations and see destinations from a different perspective.”

From releasing sky lanterns in Taiwan to watching colourful lanterns illuminate Vietnam’s riverside streets, here are five lantern festivals across Asia worth planning your next holiday around: