Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who turns 35 today, has a new film lined up, and this time, he is stepping into the world of monsters. Titled Kaaliya, the upcoming thriller is backed by Dharma Productions and Dopamine Studios and will release in cinemas on May 5, 2028. The film was announced on Kartik's birthday on November 22 and will be directed by Sandeep Modi, best known for his work on The Night Manager and Aarya. Kartik Aaryan to headline monster thriller Kaaliya, set for May 2028 release; marks Sandeep Modi’s Hindi theatrical debut. more

Karan Johar makes official announcement Sharing the eerie announcement video, Karan Johar wrote, “Shri Krishna sent it away. We humans brought it back.”

Kaaliya will explore Indian folklore and mythology, using stories and beliefs from the country's heartland to build its world. The project also marks a new genre for Dharma Productions, which is venturing into monster thrillers with this film.

The makers plan to combine elements of monster thrillers with familiar Indian narratives, many of which have been passed down through generations. The film is being developed as a theatrical experience, with an emphasis on creating an immersive world rooted in local mythology.