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Karan Johar announces monster thriller Kaaliya with Kartik Aaryan on his birthday with chilling video, set for May 2028 release
The film was announced on Kartik's birthday on November 22 and will be directed by Sandeep Modi, best known for his work on The Night Manager and Aarya.
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who turns 35 today, has a new film lined up, and this time, he is stepping into the world of monsters. Titled Kaaliya, the upcoming thriller is backed by Dharma Productions and Dopamine Studios and will release in cinemas on May 5, 2028. The film was announced on Kartik's birthday on November 22 and will be directed by Sandeep Modi, best known for his work on The Night Manager and Aarya.
Karan Johar makes official announcement
Sharing the eerie announcement video, Karan Johar wrote, “Shri Krishna sent it away. We humans brought it back.”
Kaaliya will explore Indian folklore and mythology, using stories and beliefs from the country's heartland to build its world. The project also marks a new genre for Dharma Productions, which is venturing into monster thrillers with this film.
The makers plan to combine elements of monster thrillers with familiar Indian narratives, many of which have been passed down through generations. The film is being developed as a theatrical experience, with an emphasis on creating an immersive world rooted in local mythology.
Kaaliya marks Sandeep Modi's Hindi theatrical debut
Kaaliya is also a significant project for Sandeep Modi, as it will be his first Hindi film to release in theatres. He has previously directed the series The Night Manager and Aarya, and now takes on a feature film that brings together Kartik and an entirely new genre for the actor.
The film is presented by Dharma Productions and Dopamine Studios. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Marijke deSouza and Kartik Aaryan. Kaaliya will arrive in cinemas on May 5, 2028, as a Dharma Productions worldwide release.
What is Kartik Aaryan working on next?
Kartik Aaryan has several projects lined up over the next two years, with the actor set to explore different genres on screen. His upcoming releases include the fantasy comedy Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand, which is scheduled to hit theatres on February 12, 2027, and the newly announced monster thriller Kaaliya, set for May 5, 2028.
Apart from these, Kartik will also be seen in an untitled film with Sreeleela, currently slated for an April 30, 2027 release. He is also part of Ladaku, a real-life-inspired drama directed by Kabir Khan and scheduled to release on June 18, 2027. The film will mark Kartik's debut as a producer and is backed by Birla Studios, Kabir Khan Entertainment and Dopamine Studios.
Another project on his slate is Captain India, an aviation drama directed by Shimit Amin. Inspired by a real-life rescue mission, the film will feature Kartik as a pilot leading an evacuation operation. It is currently scheduled to release on August 13, 2027.
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