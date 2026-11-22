Actor Parvathy was at the center of trolling after she spoke on the film 2016 Malayalam film Kasaba, starring Malayalam film legend Mammootty in the lead role. It was in 2017, when the actor spoke at a Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) forum at IFFK, and criticised the misogynistic dialogues in the film. She was trolled mercilessly for the remarks and even received rape and death threats online. She filed a complaint after which two persons were arrested by the police. Parvathy has opened up about the intense backlash for her comments during the Kasaba row. more

What Parvathy said In a new conversation with Ranjini Haridas on The Green Room season 2, Parvathy opened up about the time and said, “This was on a scale which made me realise that made me realise that it was not about you. I was just the medium for the patriarchy and misogyny to be exposed, to that scale. The hatred that came to me was pent up over the years.”

The actor shared that she was aware of the people who distanced themselves from her and she felt isolated. “I learnt to stand up for myself, regulate my body and health. I was pressurized, and I arrived at that moment where I felt that if they want my life and my career let them have but I will f***ing burn it down for you. I am not going without a fight,” she added.

The controversy began after Parvathy spoke about a demeaning scene in Kasaba at a film festival in Kerala. She had said that it was disappointing to see an actor par excellence in a scene that insults women.