Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag is a proud father after his son Aaryavir was named Player of the Tournament following India’s Under-19 triumph over Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Calling it the beginning of his son’s journey, Sehwag tells us, “I’m very proud of him. It’s a beginning for him. He has received a lot of love from everyone and I hope he continues to work hard and make the country proud.” It’s a beginning for him: Virender Sehwag on son Aaryavir’s Under-19 World Cup achievement more

With Aaryavir making his mark in cricket, Sehwag reflects on the expectations that come with being the son of a celebrated cricketer. He acknowledges that carrying the Sehwag surname has its advantages, but also brings the pressure of constantly being compared to one’s father. “There is a benefit of having Sehwag’s surname. You get parking for free wherever you go. You get tickets in the theatre. You get a table in a restaurant. It’s your father’s name. But there is a pressure. They compare you to your dad,” he says.

However, Sehwag does not want his sons to feel compelled to replicate his achievements or chase his records. He believes they should enjoy the game and carve their own paths, irrespective of how far they make it professionally. “They might do what I did. They might achieve more than me. They might not even reach the Indian team. But at least, they have to play the game. They love the game. So, they should focus on that,” he says.