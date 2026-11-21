Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday after being named a special invitee to its OBC (Other Backward Classes) Morcha's national working committee. Yuzvendra Chahal with Amarpal Maurya, president of BJP's OBC morcha. (X/@PTI_News) more

The BJP on Saturday released its list of national office-bearers, national executive members and other appointments in the party's OBC Morcha, which also included the name of Chahal.

Chahal thanked PM Narendra Modi and several other BJP leaders after joining the party. “I sincerely thank respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, respected Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, BJP National President Shri Nitin Naveen ji, and OBC Morcha National President Shri Amarpal Maurya ji for giving me a place and respect within the BJP family,” he posted on X.

According to the official communication issued by the party's central office, the list includes seven national vice-presidents, three national general secretaries and seven national secretaries representing various states across the country.