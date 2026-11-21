After a video showing a railway policeman repeatedly hitting a woman in the general compartment of the Jan Nayak Express went viral, the railway police said the initial fault lay with a female passenger who refused to vacate a seat for another woman travelling with a child. The police added that the cop should have also handled the situation better. A physical fight broke out between a railway policeman and a group of women on November 18 near Moradabad in UP aboard the Jan Nayak Express. more

A viral video shows a Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel repeatedly beating a woman passenger in the face aboard the train, while other women passengers try to stop him. The woman was seen to be bleeding from the head in the video clip.

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Railway officials said the November 18 incident in which both parties were injured took place after the train departed from Moradabad railway station.

"The GRP escort was trying to do his job, and the fault lay with the female passenger," the Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (Sr DSC) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said, according to ANI.

"However, he could have handled the situation a bit more calmly and professionally, or waited until the next station for GRP women personnel to board, rather than getting involved in a physical altercation with the female passenger following her provocation," he added.

What happened? According to Moradabad SP GRP Ashutosh Shukla, the train was travelling from Bihar to Punjab when two escort personnel boarded it at Moradabad as part of their duty.

When the train reached near Matlabpur, a dispute broke out between two groups over a berth. A woman was lying on a berth and was accompanied by three young women and two men. The other group comprised a man and a woman holding a child.

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The second group requested the woman occupying the berth to make space for the woman with the child, but she refused. The escort personnel intervened and asked her to accommodate the other woman.

Following this, the three women allegedly became aggressive and assaulted the police personnel on duty, even tearing their uniforms, according to police. The two men accompanying them also allegedly joined in, snatched the officers' mobile phones and held them captiv.

GRP and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel intervened when the train reached Najibabad.

A case has been registered against six people in connection with the incident. Two accused have been arrested and sent to jail, Shukla said.