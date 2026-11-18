A man seeking a certificate for travelling in a train’s Sleeper Class (SL) coach without a ticket prompted a sarcastic response from the Indian Railways. The exchange began after an X user asked IndiGo for a ‘First Flight Certificate’ for his daughter’s maiden flight, prompting another user to make a tongue-in-cheek request to the Railways. The railway zone issued a reminder about the consequences of travelling without a valid ticket. (Representative image)

The original post was shared by Yash Piplani, who tagged IndiGo and said his daughter would be taking her first-ever flight with the airline. He asked the airline how he could get a ‘First Flight Certificate’ for her as a special memory.

Responding to the post, X user Vade Marappa wrote, “Dear Railways, can I get a certificate for boarding your SL coach, it was my first ever train experience.”

He added, “I didn’t have a ticket though, but please make an exception.”

Railways’ response to ticketless travel request South East Central Railway responded to the sarcastic request with a post of its own, writing, “Travelling without a ticket won’t get you a certificate, but an Excess Fare Ticket (EFT), which you can frame at home, if you wish!”

The railway zone also issued a reminder about the consequences of travelling without a valid ticket. “Ticketless travel attracts the applicable fare and excess charge under Section 138 of the Railways Act, 1989, and may potentially lead to imprisonment in case of non-payment,” it said.

The post ended with a simple message: “Better to buy a ticket!”