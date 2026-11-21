Selection to the Indian cricket team should be based on performance and not dictated by a player’s background, Congress MP Imran Masood said on Saturday, a day after he triggered a controversy by suggesting that pacer Mohammed Siraj was not picked for the first Test against New Zealand because of his religion. The Saharanpur MP sought to downplay the row over his remarks on Siraj. (PTI) more

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Saharanpur MP sought to downplay the row over his remarks on Siraj. During the exchange, the reporter brought up questions raised in the past over Mohammed Shami’s exclusion from the playing XI. Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier this month.

“There’s Mohammed Shami, there’s Sarfaraz [Khan], and many others. Selections should be based on performance; if someone is performing well, it shouldn’t matter where they come from...,” Masood said.

The BJP had criticised Masood over his earlier remarks, accusing him of unnecessarily bringing politics into sport.

“Nobody here is discriminated against or overlooked on the basis of their religion. In our country, opportunities are given based on merit,” minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju had said.

Some of Masood’s own party colleagues also differed with him on the issue. “I would simply urge Masood ji to keep politics and sports separate. Please, let us not interfere in sports. Sports has its own domain, its own criteria for merit… We should not drag sports or athletes into our political discourse. I find that completely unacceptable,” ANI quoted Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan as saying.

Masood maintained that his remarks did not reflect the Congress’s views and that he had made them in his personal capacity.