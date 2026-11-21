Chennai, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately declare the Cauvery delta districts as drought-affected and provide compensation of ₹40,000 per acre to farmers whose 'Samba and Thaladi' crops were withering due to acute water scarcity. Declare Cauvery Delta drought-hit, pay ₹40,000 per acre relief: PMK chief Anbumani more

In a statement issued here, Anbumani pointed out that crops across the delta have begun to dry up as water has not been released from the Mettur Dam for over a month, compounded by a deficit in the Northeast Monsoon.

"While Samba and Thaladi crops are typically cultivated on over 18 lakh acres in the Cauvery delta districts, farmers this year restricted cultivation to around seven lakh acres-less than half the usual acreage-anticipating insufficient water supply despite the dam opening on September 1", he said adding "however, farmers are now struggling to save even this reduced acreage".

Highlighting the plummeting water levels, the PMK leader said the discharge from the Mettur Dam was gradually reduced from 10,920 cusecs on October 15 to a mere 1,003 cusecs on October 25, citing low storage.

"The current outflow is barely enough to meet a fraction of drinking water needs. With the water level standing at 61.53 feet and storage at 25.84 TMC as of this morning, the available water can sustain supply for a maximum of one week," he claimed.

He said desperate to save their standing crops, affluent farmers were purchasing water from private sources to irrigate their fields, while marginalised farmers were resorting to fetching water in pots from nearby water bodies.

"The average lifespan of Samba and Thaladi crops is 120 to 125 days and with most crops currently at the 40-to-50-day stage, it was impossible to sustain them through manual watering for the next 70 to 80 days," he said, adding that only substantial rainfall in the coming days and water release from Mettur in December and January can salvage the harvest.

Noting that having already missed out on 'Kuruvai' cultivation due to lack of water, farmers have spent ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 per acre on the current 'Samba' season by borrowing money at high interest rates, Anbumani said, "If these crops fail, farmers will be pushed into an irrecoverable debt trap".

"To rescue delta farmers from this crisis, the PMK leader demanded that the government dispatch an official team to assess the damage, declare the Cauvery irrigation districts as drought-hit, disburse ₹40,000 per acre as relief, waive land tax and all other levies, and grant a complete waiver of all pending crop loans," he added.

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