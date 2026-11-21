Bhubaneswar, The Odisha government on Saturday put the water resources department on high alert and ordered round-the-clock surveillance of rivers and reservoirs following the weakening of Cyclone Akvan, which brought heavy rainfall across the state. Odisha steps up flood preparedness as Cyclone Akvan weakens more

All field formations and authorities concerned have been directed to remain alert and ensure that precautionary measures continue without interruption, as incessant rainfall triggered by the cyclone has led to rising water levels in most rivers, water resources department secretary Subha Sharma said after a review meeting.

The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said the depression, a remnant of Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan, over south coastal Odisha moved northwards and weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area on Friday.

"It is likely to move nearly northwards over Odisha and weaken further into a low-pressure area during the next six hours," she said.

"Rainfall in the state has reduced significantly now, but rain will continue in certain districts, as forecast. Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, as well as Puri, Khurda and Cuttack, are likely to receive rainfall. Very heavy rain is likely at some places, although several areas have already received substantial rainfall," Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said.

Sources in the water resources department said Balasore and Cuttack districts had received an average rainfall of around 50 mm by 8.30 am on Saturday.

The highest rainfall of 143 mm was recorded at Bhograi in Balasore district, followed by 108 mm at Odogaon in Nayagarh district, 102 mm at Buguda in Ganjam and 90 mm at Tangi-Choudwar in Cuttack district.

"There has been very heavy rainfall at one place and heavy rainfall at 13 places across the state in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday," the IMD said.

Given the possibility of rainfall in Jharkhand as well, the Odisha government has been in touch with the secretary of the water resources department, Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said.

"Authorities in Jharkhand have assured that, as there is sufficient storage capacity in their dams, necessary water will be retained and no excess water will be released," he said, adding that sudden discharge of water from Jharkhand often causes floods in northern Odisha districts, including Balasore.

The water resources department, meanwhile, said water levels in the state's major rivers remained under control.

The water levels in the Mahanadi, Devi, Kushabhadra, Ib, Brahmani, Baitarani, Budhabalanga, Subarnarekha and Jalaka rivers were below both the danger and warning marks.

The Rushikulya river at Purushottampur in Ganjam district was also flowing below the danger and warning levels, engineer-in-chief Dilip Kumar Rout said.

He said rainfall in Mayurbhanj and Balasore may impact the neighboring districts of Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur.

A report from Ganjam district said a flood-like situation had developed in the Kumundi gram panchayat area under Jagannath Prasad block following a breach in a dam.

Efforts were underway to repair and reinforce the damaged portion to prevent further leakage and minimise the risk of flooding in surrounding areas, an official said.

During a review of preparedness for possible floods in the aftermath of Cyclone Akvan, Sharma asked engineers to maintain heightened vigilance across the state, taking into account the prevailing hydrological situation, rainfall patterns, reservoir conditions and preparedness measures across different river basins.

She directed officials to maintain continuous surveillance of rainfall patterns, reservoir inflows and water releases, ensuring that reservoir operations are regulated judiciously in accordance with prevailing conditions and established safety protocols, a statement issued by the department said.

"The weakening of the cyclone should not lead to any relaxation in preparedness. All officers maintain round-the-clock vigilance, closely monitor changing hydrological conditions and immediately communicate any emerging risks. There must be close coordination among field-level officials, basin authorities and district administrations," Sharma said.

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