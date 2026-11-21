Four people were killed and a newly married couple suffered minor injuries after a car carrying six members of a wedding party plunged into a roadside canal following a collision with a culvert wall near Pelluru in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district early Saturday, police said. The accident occurred around 6.10 am near Pelluru. The groom, Sri Teja, and his bride, Kaushalya, escaped with minor injuries. more

The accident occurred around 6.10 am on the national highway within the limits of Ongole police station.

“The victims were travelling in a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga from Tirupati to Bapatla after having darshan of Lord Venkateshwara in Tirumala following the wedding,” a police officer from the Ongole police station said.

According to preliminary information, the driver, identified as Praveen, lost control of the steering, as a result of which the car veered off the road, rammed into the wall of a roadside culvert and overturned into the canal alongside the highway. The impact was severe, leaving the occupants trapped inside the mangled vehicle.

Apart from Praveen, three passengers from Bapatla, identified as Venkat Rao, Sujatha and Seethamahalakshmi, died on the spot. The newlyweds, Sri Teja and Kaushalya, escaped with minor injuries. The exact ages of the deceased have not yet been ascertained.

The couple had married on the night of November 18 and left for Tirumala the next day. After darshan, they were returning to Bapatla when the accident took place.

Local residents rushed to the spot and alerted the police and emergency services. Police personnel reached the scene and undertook rescue operations.

“The injured couple was shifted in a 108 ambulance to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital in Ongole, where they are undergoing treatment. The bodies of the deceased were taken to a government hospital for post-mortem examination,” the officer said.

The Ongole town police registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident. Preliminary investigation suggests driver fatigue or drowsiness may have caused the crash, though the exact circumstances are yet to be established.

State roads and buildings minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He wished the injured newlyweds a speedy recovery and directed officials to ensure they received the best possible medical treatment.

The minister also appealed to motorists to strictly adhere to road safety rules and exercise caution while undertaking long journeys. He stressed that drivers should avoid driving when tired or drowsy to prevent such tragic accidents.