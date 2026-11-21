5 killed as ambulance carrying body crashes into pickup truck in UP's Barabanki
Police said the crash happened around 6.30 am and an investigation is underway.
Published on: Nov 21, 2026, 10:29:23 IST
PTI
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Five people were killed after an ambulance carrying a body from Jaipur to Ghazipur collided with a stationary pickup vehicle on the Purvanchal Expressway here on Saturday morning, police said.
The accident occurred around 6.30 am near Gherawan village under the jurisdiction of the Subeha police station area.
Superintendent of Police Ravina Tyagi said the ambulance rammed into the pickup from behind, leaving five people travelling in it injured. They were taken to a community health centre, where doctors declared them dead.
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Home/India News/5 Killed As Ambulance Carrying Body Crashes Into Pickup Truck In UP's Barabanki