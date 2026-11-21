Hello and welcome to Day 3 of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. If you're back with us even after after waking up early in the first two days, clearly your love for Test cricket is stronger than your need for sleep. And if you're joining us for the first time today, you've picked a rather interesting morning. India have a solid platform, but there's plenty of cricket left to be played. I am Shaunak Ghosh, and I will bring to you all the latest live updates.