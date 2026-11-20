Some batters a favourite hunting ground, a venue where they keep scoring runs and make life difficult for opposition bowlers. The conditions suit their game; they know the ground well and are familiar with the boundary dimensions and how to find it. Henry Nicholls scored an unbeaten 175 runs against India in Wellington. (AFP)

What starts as a liking for a particular ground can soon turn into a run of big scores. That has been the case with New Zealand's Henry Nicholls when he plays at Basin Reserve, Wellington.

With his unbeaten 175-run knock against India in the opening Test, he has just added more to his already outstanding record at the venue.

The left-handed batter rescued New Zealand from a tricky situation with the hosts being reduced to 70/5 in the 29th over on Day 1. Eventually, the Kiwis finished on 368, with Glenn Phillips also scoring a fine century (118).

During his 335-ball unbeaten stay in the middle, Nicholls breached the 1000-run mark at Basin Reserve. He has now amassed 1098 runs in 11 Tests at this venue at an average of 91.5, including five centuries, showing how consistently he has dominated at the venue.

It is a trend seen among several batters worldwide, with Mahela Jayawardene leading the list for the most runs at a single venue. The Sri Lankan legend scored 2,921 runs in 27 Tests at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo. He is also second on the list with 2,382 runs in 23 Tests at the Galle International Stadium.

Here is a look at batters who have dominated at a particular venue in Test cricket, based on their overall record and impact at the respective stadium.

Sir Garfield Sobers at Sabina Park Sabina Park was one of Sobers' most successful hunting grounds in Test cricket.

The legendary West Indian all-rounder scored 1,354 runs in 11 matches at the Kingston venue, averaging 104.15. He hit five centuries, including his highest score of 365 not out.

Sobers' numbers at Sabina Park stand out, with his average crossing the 100-run mark. He also played three Tests at the venue against India, in which he hit 444 runs at an average of 88.8, including two centuries.

VVS Laxman at Eden Gardens Eden Gardens was a happy hunting ground for VVS Laxman, who scored 1,217 runs in 10 Tests in Kolkata, at an average of 110.63, including five centuries.

His 281 against Australia in 2001 remains the standout innings. With India following on against a mighty Australian side after being bowled out for 171 in the first innings, Laxman took the attack to the visitors and turned the match around in a remarkable partnership with Rahul Dravid.

India went on to win by 171 runs, making it one of the most memorable comebacks in Test cricket.

Kane Williamson at Seddon Park The former New Zealand skipper has enjoyed a prolific run at Seddon Park in Hamilton, scoring 1,614 runs in 12 Tests at an average of 94.94. He has hit seven centuries at the venue, with his highest score being 251.

The batting maestro has made the most of familiar conditions at his home ground, piling up runs with exceptional consistency.

Sachin Tendulkar at Chepauk The Indian legend enjoyed an illustrious career that few can match, and Chepauk was one venue where he had plenty of success with the bat.

Tendulkar scored 970 runs in 10 Tests at the ground at an average of 88.18, with five centuries. His 136 against Pakistan in 1999 remains one of his most talked-about innings there. Chasing 271, Tendulkar battled severe back pain to keep India in the hunt, but the hosts were bowled out for 258, losing by 12 runs.

Mohammad Azharuddin at Eden Gardens The former India captain had a remarkable run at Eden Gardens, where he scored 860 runs in seven Tests at an average of 107.5.

The batter hit five centuries and two half-centuries in Kolkata, with his highest score being 182. What makes his record even more incredible at the venue is that he scored those five centuries against four different teams: England, Pakistan, Australia and South Africa.

Virat Kohli at Adelaide Oval His numbers may not be as big as some of the others on the list, but scoring runs in overseas conditions against Australia's high-quality pace attack is no easy task.

Kohli amassed 527 runs in five Tests at Adelaide at an average of 52.70, including three centuries. During the 2014-15 tour of Australia, he thrived under pressure, hitting twin centuries of 141 and 128 in the Adelaide Test. India still lost the match, but those innings were an important part of the legacy he went on to build in Australia.