Aaryavir Sehwag answered his critics with a fine showing in India's triumphant U-19 Asia Cup campaign, finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 361 runs in five matches at an average of 90.25. There had been questions over his selection before the tournament, with some scrutiny surrounding the surname he carries as the son of former India opener Virender Sehwag. Virender Sehwag says son Aaryavir has proved his talent after facing criticism over surname (BCCI)

Aaryavir, however, responded with a Player of the Tournament performance, scoring one century and three half-centuries. He also delivered when it mattered most, scoring a crucial 58 in the final against Pakistan to help India lift the title.

The former India opener was pleased with his son's contribution to India's U-19 Asia Cup triumph, particularly the performance in the final. Sehwag said he had always stressed the importance of scoring big runs to earn respect, and was happy to see Aaryavir put that advice into practice during the tournament.

“I am happy that Aaryavir Sehwag contributed to India U-19's Asia Cup triumph and especially in the final against Pakistan. He didn't just score runs; he hit big scores as well. I want to congratulate the whole team on this victory,” Sehwag senior told PTI.

“I always used to have this chat with him (Aaryavir) that you need to score big if you want respect, and that's what he has achieved in this tournament.”

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“Aaryavir had to face a lot of criticism” Addressing the criticism Aaryavir faced over the nepotism debate surrounding his selection, Sehwag said his son had now shown what he was capable of with his performances in the Asia Cup. The former India opener acknowledged that the criticism may continue, but believes the 19-year-old Aaryavir has earned the chance to be judged on his cricket.

Sehwag, a Padma Shri and Arjuna Award winner, was the vice-captain of the Indian team that won the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup. The explosive opener played 104 Tests for India, along with 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is.

“Till the time you see a player play, you only go by the name. Then, when he or she performs, you say that they have talent. Aaryavir also had to face a lot of criticism because of his surname," Sehwag added.

“Maybe in the future as well, he will have to face the same, but now everyone knows he has the talent and he can perform, so in my opinion he will only get the country's love going forward.”