The Supreme Court has directed all states to forthwith constitute a grievance committee under the Wetland Conservation Rules, 2017, to ensure that public grievances regarding encroachment on wetlands are considered and acted upon. The Supreme Court further held that the said committee, upon being constituted, would effectively commence discharging the functions as contemplated under the Rule and take steps accordingly. (HT File) more

The court passed the order on Monday in a batch of petitions seeking demarcation and preservation of wetlands. The petitions were filed by birder and environmentalist Anand Arya, advocate MK Balakrishnan and NGO Vanashakti, which stated that in nine years since the 2017 Rules came into force, the states and UTs have failed to demarcate the wetlands.

“We direct the respective state governments to constitute a ‘grievance committee’ in compliance of the aforesaid rule forthwith if not already constituted,” a bench of justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi said.

Senior advocate Jayant Bhushan, assisting the court as amicus curiae, said that Rule 5(6)(b) of the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 provides for a grievance committee consisting of four members. This committee is to hear and forward the grievances raised by the general public to the State Wetland Authorities. The Rules provide such committees to be constituted within 90 days of the Rules becoming operational.

Though no data was presented to the court on how many states have yet to form grievance committees, a lawyer from Maharashtra pointed out that a grievance committee exists in the state but is unresponsive. He pointed out instances in which grievances he shared have not been acted upon.

Bhushan further stated that the formation of a grievance committee is necessary to ensure that the wetlands identified by the Space Application Centre (SAC) Atlas 2021 are protected and that orders passed by the court from time to time for their preservation are complied with.

The 2021 SAC Atlas mapped 231,195 wetlands that cover more than 2.25 hectares.

The court in its order said, “It is stated in many cases that the wetland which has been protected by the orders of this Court, are still being encroached. It is in this background, we direct the respective state governments to constitute a grievance committee in compliance of the aforesaid rule forthwith, if not already constituted."

The court further held that the said committee, upon being constituted, would effectively commence discharging the functions as contemplated under the Rule and take steps accordingly. The court directed a copy of its order to be sent to all chief secretaries of states for immediate implementation and posted the matter for further hearing on December 2.

The present order is in continuation of a series of orders passed by the court, wherein it is monitoring the steps taken by states to demarcate the boundaries of wetlands identified state-wise and to conduct the exercise of ground truthing (physical verification of the wetlands) before notifying them.

Last month, the court directed that this exercise be carried out in respect of water bodies other than wetlands. In December 2024, the court had directed states and union territories to demarcate all wetlands identified in the 2021 SAC Atlas within three months. This deadline has been pushed from time to time at the request of states.

The court felt that the preservation of water bodies is crucial to meeting the country's drinking water needs. In its order passed on October 12, the court had said, “The water bodies being the source of drinking water is precious and would encompass within the four corners of right to live (Article 21), as guaranteed under the Constitution of India.”

Responses received from various states indicated that several states have either taken the position that the wetlands identified by the 2021 Wetlands Atlas cannot be traced, or that the wetlands do not require protection because they fall outside the definition of wetlands under the 2017 Rules.

The same order passed last month said, “This court cannot remain as a mere spectator or be unmindful of the consequences flowing from water bodies remaining unprotected.” The court rued the fact that “even after nine years from the date of publication of Rules, this exercise (of ground truthing and demarcation) is not completed or concluded.”

The 2021 SAC Atlas has also identified some 555,557 wetlands which are less than 2.25 hectares. In this regard, the court had asked states to spell out steps being undertaken to protect these wetlands as well.

As per a report submitted by the Centre last year, out of the 231,195 wetlands inventoried in the 2021 SAC Atlas, ground-truthing is complete for nearly 80% of the wetlands, and boundary demarcation for close to 95,000 wetlands is over. Presently, as per the data maintained by the ministry of environment, forests and climate change (MoEFCC), there are 1,319 notified wetlands and 103 Ramsar sites, which are wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands.