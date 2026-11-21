The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will continue its pursuit of fugitive gangster Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, until he is captured and tried in an American court, a senior official of the US federal law enforcement agency has said. Brar is also linked to several extortion and trafficking cases in India, the US and Canada. more

Brar was added to the FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list in September, with the agency's Los Angeles assistant director in charge, Patrick Grandy, stressing that there was a need to “take him off the streets”.

“We won’t be satisfied until Singh is captured and tried in an American court of law for his alleged crimes that have affected citizens here in the US as well as around the world,” he said in an episode of the Inside the FBI podcast.

Grandy said Brar was added to the list “based on his propensity for violence and the various crimes for which he's been charged”. He also urged the public to share any information that could lead to his arrest.

Also Read: Canada names Goldy Brar in most-wanted fugitive list for murder, announces reward

“We take tips and leads very seriously. The public should know that they can provide information confidentially to us and that we will hold that information and their identity confidential,” Grandy said. In September, the FBI announced a $1 million reward for information leading to Brar's arrest.

Who is Goldy Brar? Brar, who is in his early 30s, is an accused in several murder cases, including the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. He is also linked to several extortion and trafficking cases in India, the US and Canada. He earlier operated out of Brampton in Canada but is now believed to be based in the US.

India designated him a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in 2024.

“[Brar] is the alleged North American leader of the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group (OCG), a transnational criminal syndicate that has allegedly engaged in violent crimes across the US and Canada… As part of his role as gang leader, he directed targeted killings, shootings, kidnappings, maimings, assaults, extortions, and drug trafficking activities,” FBI says on its website.

Canada's most-wanted On Thursday, Brar was named Canada's most-wanted fugitive under a public safety initiative that also announced a reward of 250,000 Canadian dollars for information leading to his arrest.

According to a release by the BOLO (Be On the Lookout) Programme, a private, non-profit public safety initiative that works with Canadian police, Brar is wanted “for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder” in connection with the 2023 killing of 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill alias Sukha Duneke, a suspected member of the Bambiha gang.

Canadian police are also seeking Brar in connection with the 2023 killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

In a purported audio recording, Brar claimed that he had ordered Nijjar's killing. Speaking in Punjabi, he said: “…My team and I had to kill Nijjar, because these people were using young people to sell drugs. Everyone has to face the consequences of their actions.”

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the recording.